Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 67.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 2,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,263 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $799,000, up from 3,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 4.08M shares traded or 10.63% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp

Courage Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 112.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.90M, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $133.7. About 34.44 million shares traded or 32.74% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO INFO; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum quits Facebook; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including U.S; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Figure on Improperly Shared Information Had Been Reported to Be About 50 Million People; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Also Curbing Information It Exchanges With Outside Data Brokers; 06/03/2018 – CBC News Alerts: BREAKING: Reuters reports Blackberry has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Facebook, WhatsApp and; 11/05/2018 – Brexit group fined for breaking spending rules in EU vote; 11/04/2018 – Facebook’s Days as an Unregulated Monopoly May Be Numbered; 11/04/2018 – Lawmakers Grill Mark Zuckerberg Over Facebook: Live Coverage; 20/03/2018 – Manipulating Facebook Data Using Psychographic Targeting (Video)

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $755,551 activity. Trice David W had sold 2,489 shares worth $317,203 on Thursday, September 27. $229,039 worth of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was sold by TEXTOR DONALD F on Thursday, June 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 14,863 shares to 8,631 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 24,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,161 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Among 42 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 32 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. EOG Resources had 155 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 sales for $1.73 billion activity. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $9.66 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, August 29. 61,103 shares were sold by FISCHER DAVID B., worth $10.77 million. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $117,840 on Wednesday, October 10. 2,112 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $294,835 were sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. The insider Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $5.19M. Shares for $907,786 were sold by Cox Christopher K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.