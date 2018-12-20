Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (IAG) Dips -0.72% on Dec 19

Shares of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (TSE:IAG) last traded at 42.84, representing a move of -0.72%, or -0.31 per share, on volume of 432,965 shares. After opening the trading day at 43.19, shares of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. traded in a close range. Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. currently has a total float of 109.36M shares and on average sees 277,334 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 42.54 and high of 62.01.

S&P/TSX Composite Index: Making Canadian Economy Grow Bigger

The Canadian economy is growing as fast as any global economy giant today. It may not yet be as big as that of the US or Japan but it surely boasts with a promising trade and commerce environment.

The main stock exchange in Canada is the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) with the benchmark index being the S&P/TSX Composite Index. The TSX perfectly represents how much the Canadian economy has grown and evolved through the years and how it still continues to transform for the better.

Getting to Know the TSX

The TSX is made up of over 1,500 companies as of October 31, 2014. It has nearly touched the $3 trillion total market capitalization mark in May. Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. trades on the exchange. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is the benchmark Canadian index, representing roughly 70% of the total market capitalization on the TSX with about 250 companies included in it. More than half of it is composed of the its biggest sectors only’ the Financials sector and the Energy sector. Included in the list of top five biggest sectors in the S&P/TSX Composite Index are the Materials, Industrials, and Consumer Discretionary sectors.

In February 1950, the S&P/TSX Composite Index had posted its all-time low, 217.50. In September 2014, it had posted its all-time high, 15,657.63. The surge in oil prices in 2014 had led the S&P/TSX Composite Index to attain this peak level as both the Energy and Financial sectors primarily got a boost.

S&P/TSX Composite Index Eligibility

The S&P/TSX Composite Index, like most indices, is a free-float market-capitalization-weighted index. This means that stocks that are not frequently traded are automatically excluded from it. These stocks are those that are held by venture capitalists, inside traders, the government, among others.

In order to become a component of the S&P/TSX Composite Index, a company must first meet a set of certain criteria.

First, a company must of course be listed on the TSX. That being said, it must abide by all Canadian laws.

Should it be included, the company must weigh a minimum of 0.05% on the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. complies with the rules for listing.

In terms of price, its average stock price in the past three months prior to rebalancing date must be at least C$1. Its stock price in the three sessions immediately prior to rebalancing date must also be at least C$1.

In terms of trading volume, the company must represent at least 0.025% of the total trading volume of the components of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Oil prices are highly expected to rebound soon, giving the TSX a further lift, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is to cut oil production amid the growing supply glut dilemma. This is why more and more investors are considering to enter the Canadian equity market. Needless to say, investing in the TSX is the best way to bet on one of the world’s most influential economies. Professional analysts might be interested how this will affect Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc..

More notable recent Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (TSE:IAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian Insurance Dividend Stocks – Life Insurance Or Casualty Insurance? – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018, also Theglobeandmail.com with their article: “Thursday’s TSX breakouts: A stock with earnings growth, an attractive 5% yield and low valuation – The Globe and Mail” published on August 23, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The era of insanely cheap flights to Europe may be coming to a close – Yahoo Finance” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (TSE:IAG) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “WestJet has a radical â€” and risky â€” plan to get you on its planes – Financial Post” published on December 08, 2017 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Podcast: IAMGOLD Corp (IMG) CEO Stephen J.J. Letwin on growing one of Canada’s leading gold miners – Financial Post” with publication date: April 18, 2016.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc., doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. The company has market cap of $4.69 billion. It operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and Other divisions. It has a 7.83 P/E ratio. The firm offers various individual insurance services and products, including life, car, leisure vehicle, home, mortgage, critical illness, disability, personal accident, and other group insurance products; and residential mortgage loans, registered retirement savings plan loans, registered education savings plan (RESP) loans, auto loans, and investment loans.