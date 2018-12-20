Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 77.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.55M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $125.61. About 1.78M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 21.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 13,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,813 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.86 million, up from 63,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $92.59. About 2.03M shares traded or 14.75% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 13.24% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT

Among 25 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand Plc had 88 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, September 9 to “Sector Weight”. As per Wednesday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 26. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 9 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Thursday, February 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $106.0 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of IR in report on Tuesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 23 by Robert W. Baird. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, September 20 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, January 21. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, April 3.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “United Technologies Management Needs to Deliver – Motley Fool” on November 02, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For October 24, 2018 – Benzinga” published on October 24, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Kennedy Wilson Completes Sale of Meyers Research, LLC – Business Wire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ingersoll-Rand: Signs Of Being Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on January 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ingersoll-Rand +4% as report cites takeover interest for power tools unit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold IR shares while 208 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 186.38 million shares or 2.72% less from 191.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lourd Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 5,720 shares. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.23% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Fil Limited invested 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 2,348 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset reported 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Co has 1,355 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset has 0.11% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). New York-based Kepos Capital Lp has invested 0.09% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Moreno Evelyn V has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh invested in 4,983 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Moreover, Cookson Peirce has 0.85% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 104,170 shares. Bartlett Co Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Farmers Trust Company invested in 43,197 shares. 78,000 are held by Gabelli Funds Llc.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $11.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:PWR) by 121,359 shares to 73,796 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In Com (NYSE:ICE) by 6,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,572 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc Com (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Among 19 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Illinois Tool Works Inc had 105 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, July 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 21 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, October 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, October 25. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ITW in report on Tuesday, August 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 28 by Zacks. The firm has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, August 17. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 12 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ITW in report on Tuesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Goldman Sachs.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $22.31 million activity. On Tuesday, December 11 the insider Larsen Michael M sold $7.81M.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $147.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5,000 shares to 3,503 shares, valued at $301,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,889 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Illinois Tool Works: Buy Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share NYSE:ITW – GlobeNewswire” published on October 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sand In My Shoes – Why I Bought PPL – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on May 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Illinois Tool Works Inc. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 322 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 220.32 million shares or 1.14% less from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd reported 251,433 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co reported 11,209 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh has invested 0.02% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon invested in 4.80M shares. The Illinois-based Busey Tru Co has invested 0.08% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Securities Limited has invested 0.05% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Hemenway Tru Com Llc owns 6,156 shares. Cap Fund holds 11,397 shares. Barnett Inc reported 1,460 shares stake. 100 are owned by Willingdon Wealth Mngmt. James Inv Rech Incorporated holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Washington Trust Fincl Bank holds 1,456 shares. Trust Department Mb Comml Bank N A accumulated 10,330 shares. Rand Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 17,219 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc reported 0.08% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).