Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 22.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 33,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,337 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.42 million, down from 150,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 4.69M shares traded or 47.37% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 13.01% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 08/04/2018 – TREASURY SECRETARY STEVEN MNUCHIN SPEAKS ON CBS; 15/05/2018 – Netanyahu again defends response to Gaza protests, blames Hamas -CBS; 26/03/2018 – CBS News: Gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR: CreditWatch Placement Reflects Increased Operational and Fincl Risks Resulting From CBS’s Standoff With NAI; 09/04/2018 – Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 14/05/2018 – CBS Corp, Special Committee File Lawsuit Alleging Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by National Amusements; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 02/04/2018 – @CNBC Update: CBS plans to make an all-stock bid to buy Viacom that’s below its market value, sources close to the situation told CNBC; 21/05/2018 – CBS’s “60 Minutes” ran a segment Sunday night on Google’s unparalleled power in search

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 9.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 2,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,573 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.00M, down from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $90.94. About 644,852 shares traded or 16.23% up from the average. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 30.73% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold INGR shares while 138 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 58.34 million shares or 0.16% less from 58.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communication Limited reported 3,250 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.48% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). 764,492 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 54,775 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 0.02% or 9,100 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 7,210 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 0.03% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.34% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 357,428 shares. 3,373 are held by Mackenzie Financial. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg invested in 0% or 5,514 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Co reported 305,754 shares. Stifel owns 99,947 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mcf Advsr Ltd Co reported 400 shares. 194,383 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Btim Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 3,400 shares.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,585 shares to 116,703 shares, valued at $16.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 28,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 6.36% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.73 per share. INGR’s profit will be $114.54 million for 14.03 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Ingredion Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

More recent Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Bad Beat Case For Ingredion – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.625 PER SHARE – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “INGREDION INVESTS $140 MILLION TO ACCELERATE GROWTH IN PLANT-BASED PROTEINS – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $3.99 million activity.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WSJ: Former Disney chief tops CBS CEO list – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CBS Corp. (CBS) determined there are grounds to terminate for cause former Chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Boeing, CBS, Oracle, Target: ‘Fast Money’ Picks For December 18 – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CBS Announces Recipients of $20 Million Grant to Support Eliminating Sexual Harassment in the Workplace – PRNewswire” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Futures Rebound as Fed Meeting Begins – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 33.91% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CBS’s profit will be $576.42M for 7.37 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.19% EPS growth.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $496.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Cap Reins Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) by 62,064 shares to 172,825 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 8,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold CBS shares while 213 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 231.79 million shares or 9.85% more from 211.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Swiss National Bank has 0.07% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1.09 million shares. Bb&T owns 122,499 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.1% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 385,811 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors has invested 0.07% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 42,650 shares. 3,756 were reported by Dupont Capital Corp. The France-based Tobam has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0.07% stake. Intact Invest Mngmt reported 8,300 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Palisade Cap Ltd Company Nj reported 0.23% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Asset Mngmt Group holds 6,437 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation has 0.06% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 277,056 shares. 40 are held by Stratos Wealth.

