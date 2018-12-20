Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 3.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 2,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,740 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.56 billion, down from 81,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $130.33. About 3.50 million shares traded or 51.55% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 330.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 13,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 17,327 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $925,000, up from 4,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 20.97M shares traded or 15.07% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 3 by Argus Research. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 2 by Evercore. Goldman Sachs downgraded Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, June 20 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, June 13. Wedbush maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, June 13 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 13. As per Tuesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. Barclays Capital initiated Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, December 20 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Valley Advisers Inc invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 155,785 were accumulated by Pennsylvania. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi has 96,851 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Whittier Com stated it has 44,919 shares. Vanguard has 0.22% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.11% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Burns J W & Ny stated it has 3,580 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 4,042 were reported by Hilltop. Investment House Limited Liability Co holds 1.08% or 67,026 shares in its portfolio. Motco holds 3,243 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 96 are held by Cls Investments Lc. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Com has 4,351 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Peoples Fincl Services accumulated 0.46% or 6,100 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.53 million for 27.61 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $32.46 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A also sold $14.98M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. $172,886 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Sackman Stuart. 12,043 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $1.74M on Friday, August 31. $482,851 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Albinson Brock. Another trade for 6,216 shares valued at $901,811 was sold by Black Maria. $137,507 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Perrotti Thomas J.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $256.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 13 shares to 3,688 shares, valued at $532.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp Class B (NYSE:BFAM) by 38 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Mc Cormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Perform” on Wednesday, July 20. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, January 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 5 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, October 20. Zacks upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $53 target in Friday, August 14 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 11 by Vetr. The rating was initiated by Nomura on Friday, October 16 with “Neutral”. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 21 by Citigroup. On Thursday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pioneer Trust Bank & Trust N A Or invested in 33,536 shares or 0.78% of the stock. First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls has 1.12% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,389 shares. Boston Research Management Inc owns 1.35% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 55,531 shares. California-based West Coast Financial Limited has invested 0.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 179,570 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Burke And Herbert Bancshares And reported 35,595 shares stake. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 20,173 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. First Foundation Advisors reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership invested in 397,020 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Amer Investment reported 493,433 shares or 8.88% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 282,922 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc holds 217,789 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bartlett And Lc stated it has 847,570 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler And Assoc Limited reported 94,970 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings.

