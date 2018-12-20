Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 5.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc acquired 5,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc holds 90,000 shares with $14.80M value, up from 85,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $382.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 7.25% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 483,230 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust: Early Facebook advisor; 30/04/2018 – Koum’s departure comes at a crucial time at Facebook; 27/03/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – AFTER IT BECAME KNOWN GSR BROKE CONTRACT, FIRM DELETED ALL FACEBOOK DATA & DERIVATIVES, IN COOPERATION WITH FACEBOOK; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Denies Trump Campaign Got Preferential Treatment; 10/04/2018 – Facebook responds to German privacy watchdog on data leak; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 11/04/2018 – Facebook under fire; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: MORE TRANSPARENCY ON FACEBOOK ALGORITHM NEEDED

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 27.4% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Institute For Wealth Management Llc analyzed 9,626 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)'s stock declined 0.45%. The Institute For Wealth Management Llc holds 25,500 shares with $1.23 million value, down from 35,126 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $193.96B valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 98,934 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. On Tuesday, November 13 Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $5.45 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 38,164 shares. Shares for $9.33M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. $146,055 worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Thursday, July 5. 272,128 shares were sold by Zuckerberg Mark, worth $46.51M. Cox Christopher K sold $2.23 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, July 23. Shares for $1.72 million were sold by Wehner David M.. $294,835 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Monday, December 10.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Facebook Has Another Data Privacy Problem, This Time Involving Amazon, Netflix, More (NASDAQ:FB) – Benzinga" on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "FB Bug Exposes Photos of 6.8M Users to Outside Developers – Nasdaq" published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "Here's What to Expect from Facebook (FB) Stock in 2019 – Nasdaq" on December 11, 2018.

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, October 31. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $175 target. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 13. On Monday, October 8 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 13 by Cowen & Co. UBS downgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, July 26 to “Neutral” rating. Argus Research maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, October 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, December 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitchell Cap Mgmt reported 1.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Comgest Glob Sas holds 31,300 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 11.22M shares in its portfolio. Winslow Cap Lc reported 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Glenmede Co Na owns 0.57% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 865,087 shares. 186,525 are owned by Shelton Cap Mngmt. 49,297 are owned by Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 77,850 shares. Kamunting Street Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 106,034 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Benin Management Corp stated it has 0.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cap Guardian Trust Com reported 597,706 shares. Dsm Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.28M shares or 8.04% of its portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horan Capital has 157,315 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Cisco Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for CSCO – Nasdaq" on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Cisco to Gain Integrated Optics Technology With Luxtera Buyout – Nasdaq" published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on December 18, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cisco Systems had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Robert W. Baird. As per Friday, December 14, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, September 4 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, November 15 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, November 15 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 16. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $43 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, November 15 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, August 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. BHATT PRAT sold $1.52 million worth of stock. Kramer Kelly A. sold $3.30M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, September 11. 4,373 shares were sold by CHANDLER MARK D, worth $196,324. Tan Irving sold $1.36 million worth of stock or 28,000 shares. Shares for $1.20M were sold by WEST STEVEN M. On Monday, September 17 Robbins Charles sold $10.28M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 217,420 shares. Goeckeler David had sold 63,050 shares worth $3.00M on Tuesday, September 18.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92B for 16.59 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Amer Bancshares owns 0.71% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 211,471 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation & Tru Communications invested in 0.32% or 65,040 shares. Puzo Michael J has invested 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd owns 2.66% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 141,556 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com owns 431,936 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Interocean Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sol Management Co reported 47,615 shares stake. Birinyi Assocs Inc accumulated 6,323 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 1.28M are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1,744 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co holds 787,750 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Wills Finance Gru invested in 4,615 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Braun Stacey Assoc has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 442,332 are held by Cardinal Mngmt.