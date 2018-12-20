Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 57.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.15 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 29.28 million shares traded or 53.10% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP WILL CONSIDER HAVING CORBAT TAKE ON CHAIRMAN ROLE; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Posts 1Q $150M Pretax Gain on Sale of Hilton Portfolio; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 Million Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (CPG) by 16.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 587,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.89 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.74M, down from 3.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Crescent Pt Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $2.965. About 1.75M shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 56.70% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 25/04/2018 – Cation Capital Urges Crescent Point Shareholders to Vote for Decisive Change: Vote for ALL FOUR of Cation’s Highly Qualified; 02/05/2018 – S. John Tilak: Canada’s Crescent Point set to win support for director nominees -sources | Reuters; 20/03/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP CPG.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$12.50 FROM C$11.50; 03/05/2018 – Crescent Point reports first-quarter loss; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Crescent Point said to defeat activist investor Cation Capital in proxy vote; 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Releases Letter to Shareholders; Warns Cation Will Derail Momentum and Put Shareholders’ Investments at; 20/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT EXPRESSES DISAPPOINTMENT W/ISS REPORT; 10/04/2018 – Cation Capital Files Proxy Circular and Releases Letter to Crescent Point Energy Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Names Craig Bryksa Interim Pres and CEO; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point names Craig Bryksa as interim CEO

Among 4 analysts covering Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crescent Point Energy had 7 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the shares of CPG in report on Friday, August 14 to “Buy” rating. Dundee Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) on Friday, November 11 to “Buy” rating. Dundee Securities downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 9 report. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Thursday, October 29. As per Friday, July 22, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, July 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 13 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 218.03 million shares or 3.04% more from 211.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Art Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Heathbridge Capital invested in 0.02% or 12,710 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited owns 44,151 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc reported 0% stake. Key Gru (Cayman) Ltd holds 1.08 million shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 681,921 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Com has invested 0.02% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). 45,150 were accumulated by Virtu Fin. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 0% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 15,916 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Penbrook Management Lc stated it has 0.2% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Element Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 22,987 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Grp Inc has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.11% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Mgmt Associates New York has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG).

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transalta Corp (NYSE:TAC) by 547,800 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $7.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 341,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 560.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. CPG’s profit will be $126.67M for 3.22 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Crescent Point Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 109.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VIPS, BZUN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSX:CPG) or Baytex Energy Corp (TSX:BTE) Stock a Buy Right Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on November 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crescent Point: New Start With New Management – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2018. More interesting news about Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Crescent Point Announces Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call Toronto Stock Exchange:CPG – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crescent Pointâ€™s Saxberg is out as President/CEO; Bryksa is interim leader – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2018.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity.

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $503.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 7,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 31. As per Friday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Tuesday, September 12. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 6 with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 26 report. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, November 28 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $51 target in Tuesday, January 19 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Tuesday, October 6. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, October 11. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $83.0 target in Tuesday, January 16 report.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Banking Roundup: Malaysia files criminal charges against Goldmanâ€¦ Court OKs $480M Wells Fargo settlement – New York Business Journal” on December 19, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Shares Are Down 5% Thursday – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup Is A Clear Buy On The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Not Necessarily Cheaper Than Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pro: Citigroup (NYSE:C) Should Acquire Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.