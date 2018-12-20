Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 45.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 46,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 149,952 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.09M, up from 103,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 17.05M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 08/05/2018 – Intel Strives for Diversity and Population Representation (Video); 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg

Stellar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 8.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stellar Capital Management Llc sold 4,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,554 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.87 million, down from 46,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stellar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $774.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $100.83. About 36.77M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Foster And Motley accumulated 2.81% or 163,880 shares. Tiger Eye invested 4.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp has 249,212 shares. 94,984 are held by Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc. Moreover, Marathon Mgmt has 1.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,548 shares. Mondrian Invest holds 2.94% or 821,526 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md invested 3.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 140,522 are owned by Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Inc Adv. Highlander Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 30,241 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Bar Harbor Serv accumulated 151,811 shares or 8.41% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited has invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stellar Mgmt invested 3.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 3.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 15,894 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested in 4.8% or 3.26 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 23.13 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $4.45M was sold by Hogan Kathleen T. $13.09 million worth of stock was sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31. $1.12 million worth of stock was sold by Capossela Christopher C on Monday, December 3. Shares for $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy” on Tuesday, October 31. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 1 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 19. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 23 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, November 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by Canaccord Genuity.

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by TH Capital on Friday, January 15. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, August 13. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Friday, October 27 with “Sell”. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $34.0 target in Tuesday, January 5 report. Mizuho maintained the shares of INTC in report on Tuesday, December 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 25 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 25. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, October 26. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, August 31 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Friday, July 8.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del Com Ne (NYSE:DAL) by 44,172 shares to 7,304 shares, valued at $422,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Djia Trust (DIA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,535 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs owns 2,390 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bangor Bankshares accumulated 0.19% or 22,185 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 6,184 shares. 21,161 are held by Semper Augustus Invests Limited Liability Company. First State Bank Sioux Falls has invested 1.57% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gm Advisory Group invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Chickasaw Ltd Liability holds 47,351 shares. Peak Asset Ltd Company owns 10,169 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 86,221 shares. Moreover, Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2.33M shares. Wellington Shields Management Limited Liability Co owns 21,181 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt invested in 116,132 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 39,490 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 780,265 were reported by Shell Asset Com.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $313,856 activity. 1,265 Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares with value of $66,324 were sold by Shenoy Navin. 5,117 Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares with value of $247,155 were bought by SWAN ROBERT HOLMES. On Thursday, October 25 the insider Rodgers Steven Ralph sold $102,050.

