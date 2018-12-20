Heronetta Management Lp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 7.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp sold 18,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,879 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.97 million, down from 254,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $56.54. About 1.53 million shares traded or 73.94% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) by 6.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.48M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $98.31. About 448,290 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has risen 72.45% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 10/04/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA SAYS LAWSUIT WAS FILED BY A STOCKHOLDER OF CO ON AUG 4, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 31/05/2018 – Intercept Lead in Fatty Liver Disease Threatened by Upstart; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrho; 23/03/2018 – Intercept Announces Multiple New Ocaliva® (obeticholic acid) Data Presentations at the International Liver Congress™ 2018; 09/03/2018 INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC ICPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS: CONCURRENT $92M PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.37 million activity. May Douglas J had sold 5,000 shares worth $343,467 on Thursday, September 20. Another trade for 5,500 shares valued at $377,850 was made by Selvidge Jeff R on Thursday, September 20. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $581,368 was made by Korner Lisa J on Monday, December 10.

Among 23 analysts covering Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had 79 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 18 by Jefferies. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, January 11 report. Citigroup upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Thursday, September 21 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, August 10. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 3 by UBS. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of MMP in report on Thursday, March 17 to “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 15 by Goldman Sachs. On Tuesday, August 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, July 23. As per Friday, March 2, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 10.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MMP’s profit will be $262.42 million for 12.29 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94 million and $178.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 14,000 shares to 269,537 shares, valued at $9.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 191,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 139.35 million shares or 1.88% more from 136.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Income Prtnrs Lc has invested 5.78% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bush Odonnell holds 0.37% or 3,569 shares in its portfolio. Utd Serv Automobile Association accumulated 259,408 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.14% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 9,846 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 0.97% stake. Tdam Usa Incorporated accumulated 12,160 shares. Saratoga Invest Management reported 0.02% stake. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 0.02% or 8,517 shares. M&R Capital Management Inc invested in 0.04% or 3,000 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 2.76 million shares or 3.9% of their US portfolio. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Farr Miller Washington Limited Co Dc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mark Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,151 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Analysts await Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $-2.45 EPS, up 44.70% or $1.98 from last year’s $-4.43 per share. After $-2.18 actual EPS reported by Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 17 investors sold ICPT shares while 44 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.21 million shares or 7.29% less from 19.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 49,700 were reported by Pictet Asset Limited. Birchview Capital Limited Partnership owns 4,300 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 354 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 50 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 438,720 were accumulated by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 30,146 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 2,700 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Incorporated invested in 0% or 139 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd owns 0% invested in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 56,843 shares. Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Co holds 1,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Com reported 25,151 shares stake. Opus Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,998 shares or 1.21% of the stock.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4,300 shares to 26,200 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 230,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).