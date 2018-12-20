Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machine (Call) (IBM) by 97.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 18,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $76,000, down from 19,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $114.89. About 1.66 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 28/03/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Summit, IBM, Greystar; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes

Fernwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com (UBNT) by 78.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.92% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $311,000, down from 14,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $99.35. About 121,457 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.10% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.10% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 21/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42B for 5.91 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 19, the company rating was downgraded by Societe Generale. As per Thursday, January 18, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, October 18 with “Underweight” rating. On Thursday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, December 17. Wedbush initiated International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Thursday, August 3. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $15500 target. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, October 2. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, October 16. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Wednesday, October 28.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $256.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 49,468 shares to 51,568 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. Gherson Diane J had sold 11,451 shares worth $1.67M. WADDELL FREDERICK H also bought $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares. On Wednesday, October 31 OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1,000 shares. TAUREL SIDNEY also bought $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, October 31. Shares for $998,835 were bought by Rometty Virginia M on Friday, November 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 208,654 are owned by Park Natl Oh. Colorado-based Shine Invest Advisory Services has invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Morgan Stanley reported 0.51% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 84,640 were reported by John G Ullman And. Bailard stated it has 11,779 shares. 6,376 are held by White Pine Lc. Duncker Streett & invested in 0.66% or 19,352 shares. M Secs has invested 0.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 9,127 shares. White Pine Invest has invested 2.4% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Barbara Oil owns 5,000 shares. Hexavest Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jaffetilchin has 6,439 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Company holds 30,116 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Psagot Invest House Limited reported 961 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 9 analysts covering Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Ubiquiti Networks Inc had 31 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 5 by Wunderlich. The stock of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, February 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 5 by Raymond James. Deutsche Bank maintained Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) rating on Friday, February 9. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $55 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 2 with “Hold”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, September 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $25 target in Friday, August 7 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 6 by Wunderlich. As per Tuesday, October 20, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Monday, August 27.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $9.48 million activity. $688,674 worth of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) was sold by SEGE RONALD.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold UBNT shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 17.06 million shares or 9.51% less from 18.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisors Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 6,672 shares. Oak Assocs Oh accumulated 10,035 shares. 21,000 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 122,487 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Company holds 2,133 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 97,180 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Woodstock Corporation accumulated 55,095 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 21,126 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 16,883 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) or 2,620 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 1,185 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 21,550 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 22,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 9.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.75 per share. UBNT’s profit will be $58.08M for 30.29 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.91% negative EPS growth.