Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 1201.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 33,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.55% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 35,954 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.60M, up from 2,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $116.06. About 1.20M shares traded or 48.97% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 15.39% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.39% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 6.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 2,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,627 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.69 million, down from 40,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 6.98M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Red Hat proxy shows ‘opportunity’ for upset bids in IBM deal – Triangle Business Journal” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Case For Breaking Up IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: One Sentence – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bitcoin review: IBM joins Columbia University, crypto prices tumble – New York Business Journal” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Slow Motion Strategic Train Wreck With The Color Blue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 10, 2018.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares were bought by Swedish Joseph. $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by OWENS JAMES W. TAUREL SIDNEY bought $495,846 worth of stock or 4,311 shares. Gherson Diane J sold 11,451 shares worth $1.67 million. 2,153 shares were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H, worth $249,722.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 15,534 shares to 21,980 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 1,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Magnetar Ltd Com reported 1,628 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank has invested 0.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Raymond James Na accumulated 0.41% or 44,697 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,929 shares. Liberty Mutual Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.11% or 34,124 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated reported 257,865 shares. Moreover, Fairpointe Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,450 shares. Everence Cap owns 16,252 shares. Union Natl Bank holds 4,787 shares. 1,453 are held by Paloma Prtn Management. New England Rech & Mngmt stated it has 0.95% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 3.23M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 11.76M shares. The California-based National Bank & Trust Of The West has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 21 by Citigroup. Argus Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $175 target in Wednesday, August 26 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 22. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, October 30. UBS maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 22 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 19 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, January 12.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42B for 5.99 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Universal Health Services Inc. had 74 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, July 31. As per Thursday, April 28, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of UHS in report on Monday, October 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 1 by Stephens. Avondale downgraded the stock to “Mkt Perform” rating in Wednesday, November 9 report. Leerink Swann maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) on Friday, September 22 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 29 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, November 9 by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Wednesday, January 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold UHS shares while 131 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.66% more from 78.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 7,810 are held by Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Company. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking stated it has 72,613 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus reported 12,670 shares stake. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.08% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 94,042 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd stated it has 54,277 shares. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Liberty Mutual Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Tokio Marine Asset Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 7,295 shares. Tru Department Mb Retail Bank N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,653 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 18 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Lc has invested 0.06% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 720 were reported by Whittier Tru. Epoch Invest Ptnrs reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $278.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5,817 shares to 47,419 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 43,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).