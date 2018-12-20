Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 13.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 153,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 951,092 shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.01M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 713,812 shares traded or 35.77% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 5.44% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Interxion Holding N.V. ‘BB-‘ Rating; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp Com (ATO) by 48.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 45,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 48,556 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.56 million, down from 94,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $95.1. About 890,972 shares traded or 27.44% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 7.53% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain

Among 14 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20,848 shares to 29,689 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. INXN’s profit will be $12.90M for 75.42 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.44 million activity. QUINN NANCY K sold 2,000 shares worth $186,100.

Among 10 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 112,217 shares to 283,352 shares, valued at $14.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.29 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, down 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.4 per share. ATO’s profit will be $163.89 million for 17.10 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 239.02% EPS growth.