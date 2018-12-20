Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased Apple Inc Com (AAPL) stake by 9.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 1,890 shares as Apple Inc Com (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 17,053 shares with $3.85 million value, down from 18,943 last quarter. Apple Inc Com now has $745.98B valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $157.2. About 47.95 million shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes

Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.31, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 152 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 153 reduced and sold stock positions in Pacwest Bancorp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 105.71 million shares, up from 104.92 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pacwest Bancorp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 122 Increased: 95 New Position: 57.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 3.32% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp for 842,900 shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 448,154 shares or 2.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has 2.79% invested in the company for 1.90 million shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 2.69% in the stock. Forest Hill Capital Llc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 224,587 shares.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $3.93 billion. The firm accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It has a 9.38 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up activities of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 1.72 million shares traded or 23.11% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has declined 25.70% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 38.81% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PACW’s profit will be $113.24M for 8.67 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Td Management Lc accumulated 5,088 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New York-based South Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Sterling Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 4.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,164 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Llc holds 0.9% or 6,004 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weiss Multi reported 15,000 shares. Fernwood Invest Llc holds 7,927 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 17.77M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Choate Invest Advsr holds 1.17% or 93,864 shares. Eqis Cap reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 27,832 were accumulated by Tru Investment Advsr. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America holds 0.48% or 12,928 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt holds 6.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 78,415 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 176,750 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.29 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 13 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 29 by Canaccord Genuity. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $213 target in Friday, November 2 report. On Tuesday, December 4 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, November 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, December 10 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by Rosenblatt.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold 15,652 shares worth $2.98 million. On Monday, November 19 KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3,408 shares.

