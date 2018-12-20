Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 27.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,830 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.45 million, down from 19,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $69.79. About 932,370 shares traded. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has risen 9.20% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 4,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 227,751 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.59M, up from 222,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $6.99 during the last trading session, reaching $243.32. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.26% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 7,299 shares to 146,996 shares, valued at $39.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 3,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,437 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Com Inc Adr (NASDAQ:NTES).

Among 27 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 106 analyst reports since September 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 18. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 11 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, October 19 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of UNH in report on Monday, June 11 to “Hold” rating. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, January 4. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of UNH in report on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley initiated the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, June 7 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, January 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, November 9. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Moore & accumulated 2,660 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Joel Isaacson And Com Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Honeywell invested 2.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Baystate Wealth Lc holds 471 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westfield Management Com Lp owns 695,685 shares. Goelzer Inv Inc holds 0.44% or 14,959 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Investment Llc invested in 2.66% or 19,154 shares. Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania has 1,145 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Rnc Cap Management Lc holds 3,875 shares. Cincinnati Company invested in 220,081 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset owns 1,167 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Highlander Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,300 shares. Coldstream Cap Inc holds 14,332 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs has 19,713 shares. Srb Corporation accumulated 2,085 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Democratsâ€™ Congressional Win Could Be Huge for 4 Top Health Care Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 30, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Aetna and Ascension Join Five Other Leading Health Care Companies in Blockchain-Driven Effort to Address Health Care Provider Data Issues – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy UnitedHealth Group After The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Gains as Amazon E-Records Push Ruffles Few Feathers – Bloomberg” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $28.26 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by BURKE RICHARD T, worth $2.65M on Thursday, September 13. $45,262 worth of stock was sold by Shine Kenneth Irwin on Wednesday, July 18. On Thursday, September 13 Nelson Steven H sold $2.16M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 8,142 shares. WILSON D ELLEN sold 15,393 shares worth $4.07 million. 5,000 shares valued at $1.32 million were sold by HOOPER MICHELE J on Thursday, September 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 38 investors sold WAB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 87.84 million shares or 7.00% less from 94.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 14,082 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schwab Charles Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Kingdon Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 124,168 shares. Coldstream Capital Management invested in 1,944 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 241,707 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 7.04% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Williams Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.15% invested in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding holds 4,647 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust invested in 470 shares. Asset Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,943 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0.01% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 12,026 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Koshinski Asset invested 0.1% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 116,682 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $27.58 million activity. WAHLSTROM SCOTT sold $1.10M worth of stock. KASSLING WILLIAM E had sold 8,000 shares worth $874,192 on Friday, August 24. 21,280 shares were sold by DUGAN PATRICK D, worth $2.33 million on Thursday, July 26. On Tuesday, August 21 the insider BROOKS ROBERT J sold $2.21 million. Mastalerz John A Jr had sold 3,238 shares worth $355,014 on Thursday, July 26. Hehir Brian sold $861,128 worth of stock or 8,000 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Wabtec (NYSE:WAB), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Wabtec had 45 analyst reports since December 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Monday, April 23, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $68.0 target in Friday, February 9 report. On Wednesday, December 13 the stock rating was initiated by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Longbow with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 21. The stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 14 by Deutsche Bank. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Wednesday, February 22 report. Seaport Global maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 25 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $105 target in Tuesday, May 8 report.

More notable recent Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Announces Date for Special Meeting of Stockholders – GlobeNewswire” on October 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Wabtec Exposed To GE’s Pension Woes? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wabtec’s GE Deal Payoff: Greater Than Market Expectation – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2018. More interesting news about Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “CI Can Am Small Cap Fund Buys 3 Stocks – GuruFocus.com” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec updates on GE Transportation deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2018.

Analysts await Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.9 per share. WAB’s profit will be $98.55 million for 17.11 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.37% EPS growth.