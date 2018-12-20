Inverness Counsel Llc increased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 9.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Inverness Counsel Llc acquired 14,305 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.93%. The Inverness Counsel Llc holds 163,357 shares with $13.60 million value, up from 149,052 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $226.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $90.85. About 298,255 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR

NEWSTRIKE BRANDS LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:NWKRF) had an increase of 5.29% in short interest. NWKRF’s SI was 865,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 5.29% from 822,000 shares previously. With 90,400 avg volume, 10 days are for NEWSTRIKE BRANDS LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:NWKRF)’s short sellers to cover NWKRF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.0084 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3126. About shares traded. Newstrike Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWKRF) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parkwood Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 856,723 are held by Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Incorporated Al owns 70,930 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 71,757 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 280,299 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,377 shares. Mar Vista Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 9,898 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sage Fin Grp holds 0.01% or 763 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 2.97M shares or 22.83% of the stock. Indiana Trust And Invest Management holds 0.83% or 21,912 shares. Df Dent has invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tillar reported 0.11% stake. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc holds 2,983 shares. Diligent Limited Company has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, July 9 report. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of PG in report on Monday, October 22 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, October 22. On Monday, December 10 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 16 report. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, August 1. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $85 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, July 20. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 4 report.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. Fish Kathleen B also sold $358,393 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. On Wednesday, August 22 Jejurikar Shailesh sold $284,810 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,410 shares. 104,157 shares were sold by Bishop Steven D, worth $9.54 million. $451,186 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Majoras Deborah P. 4,177 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $348,872 on Wednesday, August 22. $1.55M worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Friday, November 16. Another trade for 6,245 shares valued at $580,401 was sold by TASTAD CAROLYN M.

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 5,402 shares to 25,620 valued at $1.65M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 36,566 shares and now owns 75,043 shares. Tjx Cos. (NYSE:TJX) was reduced too.

Newstrike Resources Ltd. produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $178.57 million.