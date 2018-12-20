Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) stake by 36.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 141,024 shares as Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP)’s stock declined 5.15%. The Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 245,468 shares with $9.69M value, down from 386,492 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners Lp now has $18.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 244,121 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 33.67% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 21/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CQP); 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners Declares Increase in Quarterly Distributions; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DIV TO 55C/SHR, WAS 50C, EST. 52.5C; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 28.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 130,120 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock declined 18.04%. The Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 321,806 shares with $23.09 million value, down from 451,926 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $127.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 21.65 million shares traded or 13.22% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DAVID BAILIN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 25/05/2018 – UK short-run inflation expectations rise for first time since Oct – Citi/YouGov; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank names Thomas Schlaus Zurich team leader; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208)…

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) stake by 4,038 shares to 17,481 valued at $3.92 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) stake by 66,631 shares and now owns 116,140 shares. Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Co holds 0.57% or 12.10M shares in its portfolio. Old National State Bank In has 34,222 shares. Schwerin Boyle Mngmt has invested 1.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Horrell Capital Management Incorporated holds 500 shares. Elkhorn Prns Partnership stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kings Point Capital reported 0.01% stake. Ww Asset accumulated 155,959 shares. Basswood Ltd, New York-based fund reported 521,379 shares. M Holdings invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Atwood And Palmer has invested 2.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Redwood Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 770,000 shares or 3.95% of all its holdings. Rhode Island-based Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has invested 0.74% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New England And Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Causeway Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.58% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Norinchukin Bank The holds 0.17% or 178,039 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03 billion for 7.93 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi Getting No Love As Macro Risks Mount – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Dan Nathan’s Citigroup Options Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Andrew Keene’s Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: Not Necessarily Cheaper Than Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup Is A Clear Buy On The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity. Shares for $34,605 were sold by AKRAM RAJA on Thursday, July 19.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Citigroup had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of C in report on Monday, July 16 with “Outperformer” rating. On Friday, December 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, September 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 16 report. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased Calyxt Inc stake by 141,618 shares to 308,942 valued at $4.72M in 2018Q3. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 199,546 shares and now owns 958,995 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.