Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 25.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 30,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 151,972 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.38B, up from 121,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $75.08. About 3.06M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.13% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold 7,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,889 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.35M, down from 163,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $94.23. About 1.35M shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has declined 15.74% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – ? Ex-Equifax executive charged after […]; 16/04/2018 – ISS Says Five Equifax Directors Should Be Voted Out; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS IT CHARGED YING WITH VIOLATING FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, WILL SEEK DISGORGEMENT OF ILL-GOTTEN GAINS PLUS INTEREST, PENALTIES, AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF; 29/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Equifax; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Mark Begor As Chief Executive Officer; 21/03/2018 – Equifax: Selander Makes Board 12 Directors; 02/04/2018 – Equifax has sent letters containing incorrect personal data to customers hit by the data breach. via @cnbctech; 05/03/2018 – Equifax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ICE Clear Credit Receives Recognised Clearing House Status from the Monetary Authority of Singapore – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ICE: A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018, Bloomberg.com published: “NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform – Bloomberg” on May 07, 2018. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “NYSE-owner ICE to form new company for digital assets – Reuters” published on August 03, 2018 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin Gets a Thumbs Up From NYSEâ€™s Chairman – Barron’s” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 32 investors sold ICE shares while 260 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 472.82 million shares or 0.70% less from 476.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 5,065 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has 46,415 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Moreover, Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 112,303 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc invested in 0.01% or 5,715 shares. Quantum Capital Mgmt reported 0.19% stake. Schmidt P J Mgmt reported 12,553 shares stake. Arrow Financial holds 0.83% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 52,527 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 6.40M shares. New York-based Kings Point has invested 1.33% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Hightower Ltd Liability Corp has 72,636 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 7.23 million shares stake. Trust Commerce Of Oklahoma reported 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 0.14% or 9.97 million shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc reported 0.13% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Among 23 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 82 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Tuesday, December 15, the company rating was reinitiated by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Sector Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 13. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, August 14. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 19. As per Friday, April 6, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) on Thursday, February 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 11. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, August 4.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $5832.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 58,240 shares to 17,484 shares, valued at $2.42 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,936 shares, and cut its stake in Blue Apron Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Equifax (EFX) Canada Reports Acquisition of JLR Inc. – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Equifax® Canada Acquires JLR Inc., a Leading Property Knowledge Company – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Equifax Receives Utility Patent for Innovative NeuroDecision® Technology – GuruFocus.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Equifax, Celanese, McKesson, ManpowerGroup, NewMarket, and Phillips 66 â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Atlanta-based Equifax closing its Long Island, NY office, affecting 33 – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Among 20 analysts covering Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Equifax Inc had 76 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 27 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, October 23 by RBC Capital Markets. Stephens maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 24 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, January 18 report. The company was maintained on Monday, November 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 15 by Argus Research. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 22. The stock of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, September 7. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, September 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold EFX shares while 134 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 101.90 million shares or 2.93% less from 104.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Andra Ap holds 59,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 7,497 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. World Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Alyeska Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Putnam Limited Liability owns 1,786 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.05% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 27,031 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru has 0.04% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Verition Fund Management Limited reported 12,214 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 107,901 shares. 7,000 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,415 shares. Moreover, Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Voya Investment Management Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 57,708 shares.