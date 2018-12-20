Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 57.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.36M, up from 4,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $189.96. About 3.27 million shares traded or 26.82% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey)

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 56.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,974 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $671,000, down from 6,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 381,613 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 25/05/2018 – Apple to Close Atlantic City Store, Cutting 52 Employees; 01/05/2018 – Apple Services Revenue Growth Outshines Other Segments; 01/05/2018 – Dealbook: Apple Plans to Give Investors Back $100 Billion: DealBook Briefing; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Financial and Federal 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 07/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS IN ITS ORDER, COURT ALSO APPROVED FORM OF NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, SET HEARING DATE OF JULY 20 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 12 by RBC Capital Markets. CFRA upgraded the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, April 24 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 26 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 6 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 16 by UBS. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, March 30 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, November 21 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 14 by Jefferies. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of MMM in report on Wednesday, September 20 to “Underweight” rating.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $174.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Mbs Bond Etf (MBB) by 7,257 shares to 33,825 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 16,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,563 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Illinois Tool Works Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “7 Reasons That 3M’s Guidance Looks Overly Optimistic – Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “As Expected, Evolution, Not Revolution, From 3M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Interocean Capital Lc reported 50,315 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Vestor Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.92% or 22,605 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,624 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Ltd owns 0.42% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 968,761 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 929,454 shares. Cambridge has 1.06% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 87,401 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt reported 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fcg Advsrs Llc accumulated 4,188 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Iberiabank holds 24,155 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.45% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 154,132 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel invested in 9,987 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Miller Investment Management Limited Partnership reported 0.62% stake. Gulf Interest Bancorp (Uk) Limited reported 201,447 shares stake. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.31% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,261 shares.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,252 activity. On Monday, September 10 the insider Hammes Eric D. sold $274,752.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $330.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 50,800 shares to 140,780 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.49 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday Apple Rumors: Face ID Stands Up to 3D-Printed Head – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple’s (AAPL) Days of Big Growth Might Be Over – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: CIEN, AAPL, QCOM, QTRH, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “The stock index that powered the bull rally is on the precipice of a bear market â€” and that would make history – MarketWatch” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability stated it has 3.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fmr Lc holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 110.90M shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser invested in 5,817 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Greenwood Cap Assocs Ltd Liability Co has 35,898 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Augustine Asset Management has invested 8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 30,933 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. 107,160 are owned by Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc. Piershale Grp Inc Inc holds 1,257 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 1.5% or 109,598 shares. 43,130 were reported by Pictet Bank And Trust Ltd. 20,658 are held by Rdl Fincl Inc. Beck Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 30,318 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank And Tru has 198,333 shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. Ithaka Group Limited Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,500 shares. Thomas Story And Son Ltd holds 5,650 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares were sold by KONDO CHRIS.