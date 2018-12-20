Jabre Capital Partners Sa Boosted Netflix (NFLX) Stake; Propetro Holding (PUMP) SI Decreased By 13.81%

Jabre Capital Partners Sa increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 20% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jabre Capital Partners Sa acquired 1,500 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 22.59%. The Jabre Capital Partners Sa holds 9,000 shares with $3.37 million value, up from 7,500 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $113.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $260.58. About 16.75 million shares traded or 30.90% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NFLX: NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND INTO NEWS BEYOND DOCUMENTARIES; 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – NO NEAR-TERM PLANS ON PRICING-CFO, CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX REVERSES, DOWN 1 PCT IN EXTENDED TRADE AFTER QUARTERLY REPORT; 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION AND OTHER ENHANCEMENTS FOR “INFORMED VIEWING”; 18/04/2018 – LA Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) had a decrease of 13.81% in short interest. PUMP’s SI was 11.29M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 13.81% from 13.09M shares previously. With 1.81M avg volume, 6 days are for Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP)’s short sellers to cover PUMP’s short positions. The SI to Propetro Holding Corp’s float is 15.44%. The stock decreased 4.75% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 2.21 million shares traded or 57.59% up from the average. ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has declined 20.46% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PUMP News: 10/05/2018 – PROPETRO HOLDING CORP PUMP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q Rev $385.2M; 26/03/2018 ProPetro Holding 4Q Rev $313.7M; 26/03/2018 – ProPetro Holding 4Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q EPS 42c; 28/03/2018 – ProPetro Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – ProPetro Holding Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: The Wendy’s Company (WEN), Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP), And Others; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.3% of ProPetro Holding Corp; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 2.4% Position in ProPetro Holding Corp

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 34 sales for $193.79 million activity. BARTON RICHARD N sold 700 shares worth $227,735. The insider HASTINGS REED sold 105,868 shares worth $34.80 million. WELLS DAVID B sold 1,000 shares worth $366,760. SARANDOS THEODORE A sold $40.10 million worth of stock or 111,391 shares. Another trade for 38,976 shares valued at $14.47 million was made by HYMAN DAVID A on Thursday, July 19. 21,882 shares valued at $7.36 million were sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M on Tuesday, October 16. Bennett Kelly also sold $4.20 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares.

Jabre Capital Partners Sa decreased Nutrien Ltd stake by 10,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $2.89M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Hutchison China Meditech Ltd stake by 27,058 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Okta Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oakworth Cap Incorporated holds 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 52 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management owns 17,375 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.28% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2.89M shares. Smith Moore holds 0.23% or 2,748 shares in its portfolio. Nikko Asset Americas Inc accumulated 25,886 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.87% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 135,413 shares. New York-based Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney has invested 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Weik Mgmt holds 0.24% or 1,350 shares in its portfolio. Everence Management Inc holds 9,792 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Company has 0.55% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 21,787 shares. Checchi Advisers Lc owns 4,061 shares. Hwg Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1 shares. Moreover, Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 11,364 shares. Cap Advisers Lc has 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 30,261 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Netflix had 34 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Buckingham Research. Canaccord Genuity maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, July 17. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $450 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $440 target in Wednesday, October 17 report. Credit Suisse maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, July 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $470 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, June 27. Pivotal Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 21 report. On Thursday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, July 17 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, July 17 with “Outperform”.