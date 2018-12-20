Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.03, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 109 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 123 cut down and sold stock positions in Compass Minerals International Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 31.21 million shares, down from 31.47 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Compass Minerals International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 90 Increased: 74 New Position: 35.

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (LOGI) stake by 10.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 244,307 shares as Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (LOGI)’s stock declined 30.06%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 2.00M shares with $89.18 million value, down from 2.24 million last quarter. Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post now has $5.14B valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $30.43. About 244,283 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 1.46% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY NET INCOME $208.5M; 27/03/2018 – CFO Pilette Disposes 322 Of Logitech International SA; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Non-GAAP Operating Income $270M-$280M; 12/03/2018 – Cosemi Joins Logitech Collaboration Program; 09/04/2018 – Logitech Recognized With Record 13 Red Dot 2018 Product Design Awards; 27/03/2018 – Announcing Logitech Crayon for iPad, Designed for Student Creativity in the Classroom; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Adds Avista, Exits Logitech, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 02/05/2018 – Logitech Grows to Highest Ever Fiscal Year Sales, Up 16%; 06/03/2018 – Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth

Among 2 analysts covering Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Logitech International had 3 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 16. The stock of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by DA Davidson.

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Kkr & Co Inc Com Npv Class A stake by 22.69M shares to 22.95 million valued at $625.74 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) stake by 176,487 shares and now owns 2.14M shares. Tripadvisor Inc Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:TRIP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 7 investors sold LOGI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 58.45 million shares or 2.88% more from 56.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Exane Derivatives reported 50,574 shares stake. Principal Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). American Ins Tx holds 42,020 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com holds 4,545 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Raymond James And Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 33,391 shares. Blackrock holds 30,973 shares. Bailard Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Co has 0.15% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2.55M shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0.02% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Moreover, Parkside Finance Financial Bank Trust has 0% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). The New York-based Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Moreover, Trexquant LP has 0.03% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Analysts await Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. LOGI’s profit will be $106.39M for 12.08 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Logitech International S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.59% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 523,274 shares traded or 18.98% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) has declined 29.96% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.96% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.74 EPS, up 4.82% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CMP’s profit will be $58.89M for 5.79 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 370.27% EPS growth.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. It operates in three divisions: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. It has a 106.13 P/E ratio. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.