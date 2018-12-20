Jacobs Asset Management Lifted Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position; Pixelworks (PXLW) Shorts Down By 19.41%

Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) had a decrease of 19.41% in short interest. PXLW’s SI was 616,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 19.41% from 765,400 shares previously. With 362,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s short sellers to cover PXLW’s short positions. The SI to Pixelworks Inc’s float is 2.02%. The stock decreased 5.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 305,031 shares traded or 23.43% up from the average. Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) has declined 34.51% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PXLW News: 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone Incorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 2% Position in Pixelworks; 14/03/2018 – Pixelworks and Aier Eye Hospital Group Conduct Eye Health Study Identifying Benefits of Improved Smartphone Video Quality; 30/04/2018 – Pixelworks and Wanda Film Create Film Innovation & Ecosystem Lab; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks 1Q Rev $15.3M; 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone lncorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology; 23/05/2018 – AirTV Incorporates Pixelworks Transcoding Technology in Innovative Wireless OTA Streaming Solution; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in Pixelworks; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 16/05/2018 – Pixelworks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) stake by 18.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc acquired 87,500 shares as Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG)’s stock declined 21.37%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 550,000 shares with $21.21M value, up from 462,500 last quarter. Citizens Finl Group Inc now has $13.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 6.69M shares traded or 26.00% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 22.64% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom ASIC solutions for digital video applications. The company has market cap of $105.79 million. The Company’s products enable clients to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides video display processor products, including imageprocessor Ics , such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the activities and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 11 investors sold Pixelworks, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 11.27 million shares or 0.71% more from 11.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. White Pine Cap Ltd Com reported 0.34% in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Thompson Davis And, a Virginia-based fund reported 95,574 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon holds 0% or 24,819 shares. 91,102 are held by Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd. Renaissance Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) for 215,600 shares. Millennium Management Llc accumulated 234,608 shares or 0% of the stock. 247,822 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase & Co. Heartland Advsr stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Vanguard Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 368,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank accumulated 20 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P reported 0% in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 81,609 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axa reported 33,938 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since November 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $352,957 activity. 90,000 shares were sold by MOORE STEVEN L, worth $352,957.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Triumph Bancorp Inc stake by 30,000 shares to 200,000 valued at $7.64M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) stake by 92,866 shares and now owns 634,611 shares. Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Citizens Financial Group had 6 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, December 11 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) rating on Tuesday, September 18. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $51 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, October 22. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, October 22. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, November 27 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 38 investors sold CFG shares while 207 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 431.19 million shares or 2.09% less from 440.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.96% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Co owns 1.33M shares. 69,730 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles And Co Lp. Korea Invest owns 1.18M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. International Group Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Barclays Public Limited owns 544,896 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 169,423 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Management reported 2.45M shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 718,061 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.21% or 208,800 shares in its portfolio. Ejf Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 8.82% or 3.06M shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 61 shares. 225 are held by Mufg Americas Hldgs. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability has 32,039 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd has 211,562 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Since October 23, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $614,440 activity. $105,960 worth of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) was bought by Subramaniam Shivan S. on Wednesday, November 21. KOCH CHARLES JOHN bought $508,480 worth of stock or 14,000 shares.