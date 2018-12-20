Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 37.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.16M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $175.31M, up from 3.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 17.12% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $24.11. About 14.41 million shares traded or 97.25% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 18.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 125,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $337.75 million, up from 4.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.45. About 11.08 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to Develop Abituzumab in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer with SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – FDA HAS SET A PDUFA, OR TARGET ACTION, DATE OF JUNE 28, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM

Among 24 analysts covering Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Merck & Co. Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 20 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $67 target in Monday, October 30 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MRK in report on Friday, October 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 19 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Sell” on Monday, July 17. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, October 23 by Leerink Swann. As per Thursday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. DZ Bank upgraded the shares of MRK in report on Tuesday, February 13 to “Buy” rating. SunTrust downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, October 30 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, November 3 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Advisors Ok owns 165,459 shares. Sandhill Cap Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 9,429 shares. Robotti Robert invested 0.06% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mai Cap has 77,489 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 3,400 are owned by Stoneridge Inv Limited Liability Company. Field And Main State Bank owns 1,225 shares. Cap World has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 35,656 are held by M&R Cap Inc. Da Davidson And stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 1.51% or 626,891 shares. Lourd Cap accumulated 14,509 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Stewart Patten Ltd stated it has 7,581 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Snow Cap Mgmt Lp owns 0.02% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 5,320 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corporation reported 27,014 shares. 117,569 were accumulated by Bragg Advsrs Inc.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Pharma Stocks Flashing Bullish Signals – Schaeffers Research” on December 19, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Merck (MRK) Reports LYNPARZA (olaparib) Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 SOLO-3 Trial for Treatment of Relapsed BRCA-Mutated Advanced Ovarian Cancer – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Merck Is Up 40% In 2018: What’s Driving The Rally? (NYSE:MRK) – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Does Keytruda’s Dominance Make Merck & Co. a Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Merck (MRK) Announces EC Approves its KEYTRUDA as Adjuvant Therapy for Adults with Resected Stage III Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $26.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 119,844 shares to 45,143 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 20,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,736 shares, and cut its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Among 16 analysts covering ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. ConAgra Foods had 58 analyst reports since September 16, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, December 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Jefferies on Wednesday, December 16 with “Buy”. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, November 9. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, March 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Monday, June 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 7 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, November 14 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, December 12. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, April 8 with “Neutral”. On Thursday, February 25 the stock rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConAgra sinks 11% after light FY2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – ConAgra Foods Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow sinks more than 500 points as Fed and government-shutdown fears punish bulls – MarketWatch” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Conagra Brands, MacroGenics, Transocean, Harris, Analog Devices, and DryShips â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “ConAgra Brands (CAG) Enters Into Definitive Agreement With Richardson International To Divest The Wesson Oil Brand – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Jana Partners Llc, which manages about $11.37B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 325,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 526,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,830 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.97 million activity. Batcheler Colleen sold $819,000 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Wednesday, July 25. On Friday, June 29 GOLDSTONE STEVEN F sold $2.59M worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 72,678 shares. 7,092 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $249,993 were bought by BROWN THOMAS K. $499,986 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by Connolly Sean. The insider MARBERGER DAVID S bought 2,836 shares worth $99,969.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold CAG shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 327.55 million shares or 8.11% more from 302.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 102,140 shares. Moreover, Patten Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 300 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5.88M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 7,000 are owned by Diligent Limited Liability. Wellington Shields Cap Lc accumulated 6,000 shares. 13,049 were accumulated by Dana Invest Advsrs Inc. Suffolk Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.47% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 304,280 shares. Blackrock holds 27.80M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Horizon Limited Liability Company has 37,351 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp, a New York-based fund reported 179,020 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested in 0.01% or 204,938 shares. Boys Arnold & Company holds 22,072 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 2.16M shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 2,833 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).