Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 199.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 9,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,287 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.35M, up from 4,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.49. About 2.92M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO mentioned this in an update on changes Facebook is making to tools used by third party developers; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica has been accused of using data that were harvested from 50 million Facebook profiles, a claim that they deny; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream exclusive live Major League Baseball games for the first time; 01/05/2018 – Medallia and Facebook Define Next Generation of Collaborative Customer Experience Management; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Vows to Bolster Privacy Amid Data Crisis; 26/03/2018 – Letter to Facebook Signed by Attorneys General From 37 States and Territories; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send a top exec to appear in front of UK lawmakers, but not CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 13/05/2018 – Facebook is akin to a dictatorship. Time for it to grow up; 19/04/2018 – Sanjana Hattotuwa: Sri Lanka — Facebook must meet its own standards; 27/03/2018 – Three Facebook users sue over collection of call, text history

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 0.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 10,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $192.27M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 22,746 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Tuesday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 25 by Suntrust Robinson. On Thursday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, June 5 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, November 22 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 26 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Tuesday, October 16 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 3 by BTIG Research.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. Stretch Colin sold $116,250 worth of stock. 10,600 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $2.06 million. Taylor Susan J.S. sold $294,835 worth of stock. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.88M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, November 14. 2,648 shares valued at $392,937 were sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Monday, October 29. Another trade for 38,085 shares valued at $6.33M was made by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, September 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glacier Peak Cap Limited Company has invested 0.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,110 were accumulated by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited reported 1,988 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 0.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 5,786 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 5.65M shares. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 3,000 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt owns 0.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,748 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Llc invested in 22,546 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Alpine Global Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.71% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 22,590 shares. 33,660 were reported by Yhb. Iberiabank has invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 3,424 shares in its portfolio. Axiom De holds 656,542 shares. Oz Management Limited Partnership invested 1.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 20 analysts covering American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American Tower Corporation had 85 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, August 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, December 20 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 27. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Wednesday, August 12. Zacks upgraded American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, August 26 to “Hold” rating. Oppenheimer maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 8 by Oppenheimer. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 13 by SunTrust. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 27 report.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $13.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 22,420 shares to 281,315 shares, valued at $36.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 2.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $66.50 million activity. Another trade for 163,166 shares valued at $25.59M was sold by Marshall Steven C.. Meyer Robert Joseph JR had sold 44,959 shares worth $7.03M. Shares for $563,845 were sold by SHARBUTT DAVID E on Wednesday, November 7. The insider TAICLET JAMES D JR sold $6.25M. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $3.30 million was made by Bartlett Thomas A on Thursday, December 6. The insider Puech Olivier sold $1.77M.