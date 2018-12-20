Among 8 analysts covering Rsa Insurance Group (LON:RSA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Rsa Insurance Group had 15 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 13 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, December 11. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of RSA in report on Wednesday, July 18 with “Overweight” rating. Berenberg upgraded RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) rating on Monday, October 1. Berenberg has “Buy” rating and GBX 657 target. The stock of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 7. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, November 23. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, December 13 with “Overweight”. UBS maintained RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) on Tuesday, October 16 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, November 20 report. The stock of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, December 10. See RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 2.37 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 2.15 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold TRXC shares while 21 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 70.16 million shares or 18.15% more from 59.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co reported 339,188 shares stake. Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) for 7,075 shares. Hamilton Lane Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.22% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Mariner Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) or 70,000 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) for 69,166 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 8,138 shares. Alpinvest Prtnrs Bv owns 276,923 shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 10,800 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Cwm Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) for 502,111 shares. Timpani Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) or 320,952 shares.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $29.51 million activity. 124,398 shares were sold by SLATTERY JOSEPH P, worth $621,990. $22.72M worth of stock was sold by Starling William N JR on Tuesday, September 25. Pope Todd sold $1.78M worth of stock.

Another recent and important RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) news was published by Fool.Co.Uk which published an article titled: “Could these 4 FTSE 100 high yield dividend bargains make you a million? – Motley Fool UK” on June 20, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.83% or GBX 4.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 501.6. About 3.27 million shares traded. RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.