Jefferies Upgrades Plains All American (PAA); 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Among 4 analysts covering Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hecla Mining had 5 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. As per Friday, August 10, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 13 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by BMO Capital Markets. See Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) latest ratings:

24/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $3.2 New Target: $3 Maintain

20/09/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $5 New Target: $3.75 Maintain

10/09/2018 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Initiates Coverage On

10/08/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $4 New Target: $3.5 Maintain

13/07/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Plains All American (NYSE:PAA)‘s stock was upped to “Buy” by analysts at Jefferies. PAA’s “Hold” rating is no longer valid.

Among 7 analysts covering Plains All American (NYSE:PAA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Plains All American has $32 highest and $25 lowest target. $28’s average target is 28.74% above currents $21.75 stock price. Plains All American had 8 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research on Monday, November 26. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, November 29. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) on Wednesday, August 8 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) rating on Monday, September 24. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $28 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 24 by JP Morgan. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 18 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 29 investors sold Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 327.02 million shares or 3.38% more from 316.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 178,398 shares in its portfolio. Summit Equities Incorporated holds 0% or 32,206 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Gp Limited Liability reported 0.24% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). California-based Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr L P has invested 3.22% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Smithfield Tru owns 1,420 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.43M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 29,243 shares. 323,749 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation. Pnc Financial Grp Inc reported 536,613 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System reported 0.03% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.03% or 122,764 shares. Comerica Natl Bank has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 118,619 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Parametric Port Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.45 million shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $279,063 activity. $279,063 worth of stock was sold by Herbold Chris on Wednesday, August 29.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids , natural gas, and refined products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $15.80 billion. The Company’s Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. It has a 14.58 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and leased 19,200 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 31 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 120 transport and storage barges; and 60 transport tugs.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 380,589 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 157.69% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PAA’s profit will be $486.59 million for 8.12 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Hecla Mining Company shares while 33 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 272.66 million shares or 14.45% more from 238.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 361,371 shares. Indexiq Advsr Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co has 37,602 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc World Mkts owns 0% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 178,766 shares. Dimensional Fund L P stated it has 32.54 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 515,037 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Us Bancshares De invested 0% of its portfolio in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Keybank National Association Oh owns 15,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). 1.01 million are held by Parametric Assoc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 9.50M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Next Financial Gp has invested 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 11,481 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 25,671 shares.

The stock increased 4.87% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $2.475. About 1.63M shares traded. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has declined 31.79% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 30/04/2018 – HECLA SETTLEMENT RESOLVES CHARGE, W/O ANY ADMISSION OF FAULT; 07/03/2018 – USW Local 5114 Rejects Arbitration Proposed to End Hecla Strike; 24/04/2018 – FTC: 20181087: Hecla Mining Company; Klondex Mines Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Transaction, Pending Customary Regulatory Approvals and Closing Conditions, Is Expected to Close in 2Q 2018; 24/05/2018 – Hecla Announces Appointment Of Larry Radford As Chief Operating Officer; 19/03/2018 – S&P PLACED HECLA MINING CO. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 05/03/2018 – HECLA GETS C$40M INVESTMENT FROM RESSOURCES QUEBEC; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Certain Members of Klondex’s Board and Management Team Will Continue on at Klondex Canada; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Places Hecla Mining ‘B’ Rtg On WatchPos On Mines Acqstn; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hecla Mining Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HL)