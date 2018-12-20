South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in United States Steel Corp New (X) by 83.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 35,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,979 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $213,000, down from 42,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in United States Steel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.56. About 7.47 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 34.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 29/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $44; 09/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL HOLDER VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS 5.5% PASSIVE STAKE; 22/03/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: Australia will be temporarily exempt from US steel and aluminium import tariffs, The White House; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N – QTRLY NET SALES $3,149 MLN VS $2,725 MLN LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Barry Melnkovic Advances to Senior Vice President; 12/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SEES 1Q EBITDA $250M; 02/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL TO PAY PENALTY FOR 2017 TOXIC CHROMIUM SPILL: EPA; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand — 3rd Update; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL CEO: FIRST QUARTER WAS THE `LOW WATER MARK’ FOR US

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 191.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 328 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 499 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $999,000, up from 171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $30.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1464.82. About 8.55M shares traded or 23.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 28/03/2018 – Rudolf E. Havenstein: BREAKING: AMAZON names John Podesta to board; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 25/04/2018 – Amazon collects as much data on us as any of the other platforms. But it solves real problems for users, earning their trust; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR BOOSTED NXPI, COL, AMZN, TWX, C IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Amazon’s Unnatural Approach With Whole Foods — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Massachusetts Gov. Baker Expects Boston to Be in Hunt for Amazon HQ2 (Video); 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More; 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carlson, Minnesota-based fund reported 606 shares. Pennsylvania Trust reported 11,196 shares. Northeast Management reported 36,442 shares stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 18 shares in its portfolio. New England Professional Planning Grp Incorporated holds 0.58% or 253 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 245 shares or 0.13% of the stock. California-based Franklin Inc has invested 1.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ratan Management Limited Partnership holds 4.11% or 3,300 shares. Voloridge Mgmt holds 8,229 shares. Eagle Cap Limited accumulated 920,075 shares. Clarkston Prns Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 636 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Triangle Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 142 shares. Herald Invest Management holds 2,000 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Redmond Asset Mngmt Llc has 1.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 5,700 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $388.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 5,900 shares to 47,615 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 4,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,725 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) – Today’s Pickup: Carriers Position Drivers Closer to Home – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon-Target intrigue again – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Is Hiding A Big Surprise – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AWS signs on in Oracle’s JEDI suit – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ACWI, AMZN, FB, BAC: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, October 26 with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Neutral” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, October 5. Argus Research maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, September 21. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $1150.0 target. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 27 by Raymond James. The company was initiated on Wednesday, March 2 by BMO Capital Markets. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, February 12 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 24 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 29 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Tigress Financial with “Buy” on Thursday, May 3. Jefferies maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. 1,645 shares valued at $3.09M were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Monday, August 20. Blackburn Jeffrey M had sold 4,108 shares worth $8.02M. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $952,500 was sold by McGrath Judith A. Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.87M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. The insider Zapolsky David sold 1,929 shares worth $3.02 million. Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70 million worth of stock.

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 159.21% or $1.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. X’s profit will be $349.21M for 2.36 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.06% EPS growth.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Russell 1000 Grw (IWF) by 8,471 shares to 10,488 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3 Mont by 15,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV).