NURAN WIRELESS INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:NRRWF) had an increase of 178.57% in short interest. NRRWF’s SI was 35,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 178.57% from 12,600 shares previously. With 186,000 avg volume, 0 days are for NURAN WIRELESS INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:NRRWF)’s short sellers to cover NRRWF’s short positions. The stock increased 9.64% or $0.0048 during the last trading session, reaching $0.054. About shares traded. NuRAN Wireless Inc. (OTCMKTS:NRRWF) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased Sgen (SGEN) stake by 39.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda acquired 6,503 shares as Sgen (SGEN)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 23,027 shares with $1.78M value, up from 16,524 last quarter. Sgen now has $8.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 792,285 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 5.90% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Astellas and Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or Metast; 07/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Initiates New Phase 1 Study in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 20/03/2018 – SGEN: $SGEN Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma – ! $SGEN; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss $111.7M; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 sales for $13.47 million activity. $236,204 worth of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) was sold by Cline Darren S on Wednesday, November 21. LIU JEAN I sold $306,058 worth of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) on Monday, August 27. $1.30 million worth of stock was sold by SIEGALL CLAY B on Monday, July 9. The insider HIMES VAUGHN B sold $410,502. SIMPSON TODD E had sold 5,427 shares worth $402,856 on Monday, August 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 18 investors sold SGEN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 158.11 million shares or 1.19% less from 160.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors has 32,283 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.03% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Kbc Grp Nv owns 10,968 shares. 306,619 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Capital Inc Ca owns 93,698 shares. Proshare Advisors, Maryland-based fund reported 68,511 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 10,405 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 57,725 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 146,097 shares. Sei Invs Com stated it has 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Dnb Asset As owns 10,600 shares. Schwab Charles Management Inc reported 0.02% stake. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 18,664 shares.

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Seattle Genetics to hold investor and analyst event on December 3 – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Covanta Holding, Zscaler, Avaya, Seattle Genetics, Viad, and Canada Goose â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Seattle Genetics Highlights Multiple Data Sets Evaluating the Combination of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) and Opdivo® (Nivolumab) at ASH Annual Meeting – Business Wire” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Seattle Genetics Highlights Additional Analyses from ECHELON-1 Phase 3 Clinical Trial of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Newly Diagnosed Advanced Hodgkin Lymphoma at ASH Annual Meeting – Business Wire” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Seattle Genetics had 5 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, November 27. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan.

NuRAN Wireless Inc., through its subsidiary, Nutaq Innovation Inc., engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of digital electronic circuits and wireless telecommunication products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.59 million. The firm provides various specialized systems for indoor coverage, rural connectivity in emerging markets, connectivity to offshore platforms and ships, private mobile networks, or custom solutions for specific markets, such as Internet of Thing , public safety, emergency, or crisis communications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include GSM LiteCell, a GSM base station for rural and roadside coverages, low density villages, remote sites, developing countries/emerging markets, and private networks; and GSM-EDGE Superfemto, which supports GSM, GPRS, and EDGE in various logical channel combinations, adapting to traffic requirements, and exploiting radio link resources for in-building coverage, offshore platforms and ships, private networks, and network-in-a-box applications.