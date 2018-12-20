Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 11.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 25,449 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.52 million, down from 28,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $127.03. About 2.15 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 21.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 2,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,950 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.68M, up from 10,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $185.96. About 369,326 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Salley Associates holds 0.62% or 18,911 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Strategic Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.14% or 1,860 shares in its portfolio. 416,568 were accumulated by Aviva Public Ltd Co. 11,034 are owned by Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Parsec invested 1.8% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Allstate owns 979 shares. Field Main Bancorp has invested 0.82% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 21,632 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Ins Communications. Cornerstone stated it has 66,171 shares. Lyons Wealth Management Ltd Llc stated it has 1.61% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 12,090 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Gp invested 0.42% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Old Point And Financial Svcs N A stated it has 2.48% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $609.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,401 shares to 124,726 shares, valued at $28.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp New Com (NYSE:HXL) by 5,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,790 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.27 million activity. 20,000 shares were sold by Jacks Tyler, worth $3.91M on Thursday, December 6.

Among 27 analysts covering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bar Harbor Trust Serv stated it has 75,834 shares or 5.07% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System owns 1.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 232,942 shares. First Corp In has 4,967 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Fernwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 17,463 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Toth Finance Advisory Corporation accumulated 53,034 shares. Regal Investment Ltd Com invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome holds 1.70 million shares. Fosun International Ltd invested in 13,400 shares. Mcgowan Asset Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,438 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.48% or 105,264 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman And Inc holds 2.53% or 100,597 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 28,597 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt owns 2.98% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 119,201 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 86,724 shares or 4.52% of its portfolio. Mitchell Cap Management holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,730 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.29 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. 8,441 shares were sold by Kapusta Ronald A, worth $1.23 million. Gorsky Alex sold $38.60 million worth of stock. Duato Joaquin sold $5.77 million worth of stock. Shares for $268,731 were bought by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14. On Monday, December 3 Fasolo Peter sold $24.41 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 166,695 shares. 29,000 shares were sold by Sneed Michael E, worth $3.91 million on Monday, August 27.