West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 13,229 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.83 million, down from 16,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.25 billion market cap company. It closed at $127.61 lastly. It is down 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (T) by 78.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 78,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $722,000, down from 99,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 75,127 shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Buying Back Bonds as Time Warner Purchase Deadline Looms; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 18/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – Tech Mahindra Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11B for 8.89 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16M and $169.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Foods Inc Del (NYSE:PF) by 73,900 shares to 86,400 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Andeavor by 59,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,886 shares, and has risen its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.36 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

