Exelon Corp (EXC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.10, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 320 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 274 sold and reduced their stakes in Exelon Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 728.89 million shares, down from 735.70 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Exelon Corp in top ten holdings increased from 8 to 9 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 245 Increased: 232 New Position: 88.

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) stake by 8.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Johnston Asset Management Corp acquired 106,320 shares as Astrazeneca Plc (AZN)’s stock rose 1.75%. The Johnston Asset Management Corp holds 1.34 million shares with $52.92 million value, up from 1.23 million last quarter. Astrazeneca Plc now has $96.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 4.19 million shares traded or 0.54% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 19.21% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 07/05/2018 – AstraZeneca shareholders urged to reject pay report; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – GALATHEA PHASE lll TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A STATISTICALLY-SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF EXACERBATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH COPD; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 03/04/2018 – US FDA Approves BYDUREON For Use With Basal Insulin In Patients With Type 2 Diabetes With Inadequate Glycemic Control; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD ASTR.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 32.2 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 95.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – REDX PHARMA PLC – APPOINTED LISA ANSON AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) AND TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – SECOND PHASE lll TRIAL TERRANOVA IS ONGOING WITH RESULTS EXPECTED LATER THIS QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Sma; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA INDIA 4Q REV. 1.5B RUPEES

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 530 shares to 29,615 valued at $35.75M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 8,600 shares and now owns 479,250 shares. Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. AstraZeneca had 5 analyst reports since August 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Investec downgraded the shares of AZN in report on Monday, November 19 to “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, December 11, the company rating was reinitiated by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, August 16.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 7.49M shares traded or 27.17% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (EXC) has risen 15.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – Exelon’s ComEd Files for $23M Decrease in Customer Electric Rates

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 7.27% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.55 per share. EXC’s profit will be $570.54M for 19.37 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.95% negative EPS growth.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $44.21 billion. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It has a 11.89 P/E ratio. The firm also sells renewable energy and other energy-related services and products; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers.

Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 13.27% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation for 2.11 million shares. Ecofin Ltd owns 408,903 shares or 11.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Energy Income Partners Llc has 4.31% invested in the company for 5.41 million shares. The Washington-based Lesa Sroufe & Co has invested 3.4% in the stock. Clearbridge Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 252,055 shares.

