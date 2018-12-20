Jolley Asset Management Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 9.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jolley Asset Management Llc acquired 5,541 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 30.03%. The Jolley Asset Management Llc holds 64,846 shares with $3.95M value, up from 59,305 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $52.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 25.77M shares traded or 119.92% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 2.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp acquired 82,334 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 11.68%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 3.68M shares with $793.23 million value, up from 3.60 million last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $32.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $172.09. About 3.54 million shares traded or 62.80% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253

Among 13 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Constellation Brands had 15 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, September 27. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 3. The firm has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, November 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, October 10. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 16 by Bank of America. Susquehanna maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Monday, October 1 with “Negative” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 10 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Friday, October 5 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, October 5 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 74 investors sold STZ shares while 256 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 133.03 million shares or 1.81% less from 135.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsrs owns 13,051 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 52,374 are held by Mufg Americas. Camarda Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Personal Finance Services holds 0.14% or 2,112 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Lc Delaware reported 1,634 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company holds 4,540 shares. 2,343 are held by Mariner Wealth Advsrs. Clearbridge Investments Ltd has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Eaton Vance Management invested in 776,825 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Brown Advisory holds 3,968 shares. Melvin Cap Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 3.68 million shares. Spinnaker has 0.32% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 172,622 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Fayez Sarofim And, a Texas-based fund reported 368,274 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 10,972 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 9,270 shares to 207,230 valued at $250.14 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Penney J C Inc (NYSE:JCP) stake by 1.70 million shares and now owns 298,512 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $68.05 million activity. Another trade for 148,773 shares valued at $33.28M was made by SANDS RICHARD on Friday, October 19. $33.79 million worth of stock was sold by SANDS ROBERT on Friday, October 19. 4,419 shares were sold by Kane Thomas Michael, worth $989,106 on Friday, October 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0.18% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tiedemann Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 13,470 shares. International Grp invested in 0.12% or 582,566 shares. 3.28M are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 302,993 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Davenport Lc reported 679,782 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt accumulated 71,058 shares. First Bancshares Tru Communications Of Newtown has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sequent Asset Mngmt Llc invested 14.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Becker Incorporated invested in 1.14% or 586,618 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Davis Com Inc has invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Company Of Vermont holds 0.21% or 41,584 shares in its portfolio. Honeywell reported 244,600 shares. Noesis Mangement holds 1.85% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 86,870 shares. Everence Cap Management owns 38,646 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Schlumberger Limited had 12 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Wednesday, September 26. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $75 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $77 target in Monday, July 23 report. HSBC upgraded the shares of SLB in report on Monday, November 26 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, June 21. JP Morgan maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, September 17 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 23 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, June 25. On Tuesday, December 11 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72 target in Monday, October 22 report. UBS maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, October 22 with “Buy” rating.