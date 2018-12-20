Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 7.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 14,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,936 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.61M, down from 191,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $42.64. About 17.89M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 96.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 62,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,268 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $256,000, down from 65,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $96.92. About 12.95M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 07/03/2018 – UNITE GROUP PLC UTG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Corporate Investment Bank Rev $10.48B; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $800.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,661 shares to 31,629 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.40 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. Kramer Kelly A. also sold $3.32M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. CHANDLER MARK D also sold $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, November 23. Tan Irving had sold 28,000 shares worth $1.36 million on Monday, December 3. 35,000 shares valued at $1.51 million were sold by Goeckeler David on Friday, June 22. On Friday, November 23 the insider BHATT PRAT sold $1.52 million. Shares for $10.28M were sold by Robbins Charles on Monday, September 17.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 147,798 shares to 147,849 shares, valued at $18.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc Each Ads Representing 1/2 Of An Ordinary Share (NYSE:AZN) by 7,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. Shares for $125,281 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Friday, October 19.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45 billion for 10.82 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

