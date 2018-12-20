Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.20M, down from 200,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $96.85. About 13.10M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – Dimon Says Regulatory Reform Allowing JPMorgan to Expand (Video); 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 13/03/2018 – DowDuPont to Participate in J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference 2018; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan revamps its stock trading business in a sign of the changes sweeping through Wall Street; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 14/05/2018 – Lansdowne Adds American Air, Exits Tableau, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of JP Morgan’s New Blockchain Plan –

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 122.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,410 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.35 million, up from 8,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $99.2. About 456,100 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 4.64% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45B for 10.81 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Banking Roundup: Malaysia files criminal charges against Goldmanâ€¦ Court OKs $480M Wells Fargo settlement – New York Business Journal” on December 19, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase retains top spot among U.S. banks; still No. 1 in the Valley – Phoenix Business Journal” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. declares $0.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The 5 Stocks On My Christmas List – JPMorgan, Altria, Walmart, New Residential And Western Digital – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Catalent, Inc. to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. 1,150 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $125,281.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2,900 shares to 11,700 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 22,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Berenberg given on Wednesday, July 13. The company was maintained on Friday, July 7 by Jefferies. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 17. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, October 12. Nomura maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Wednesday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 2 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, February 22 by Portales Partners. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, September 15 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Pa reported 0.64% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Summit Fincl Wealth Ltd accumulated 17,284 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,879 shares. Family Capital Trust Communications reported 2.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amarillo Natl Bank holds 26,914 shares. Lifeplan Gp owns 0.45% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,310 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 5.38 million shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Condor Management invested 0.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Horrell Capital Mngmt accumulated 1,647 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mark Asset Mgmt Corporation invested 0.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Susquehanna Interest Group Llp owns 292,074 shares. The Minnesota-based Kopp Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Ima Wealth has 1.33% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 30,164 shares. Crossvault Mngmt Limited Company invested 3.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Quantum Capital owns 3,208 shares.

Among 39 analysts covering Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), 29 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Global Payments Inc. had 142 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Guggenheim on Tuesday, December 20 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 24 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim on Monday, November 5 to “Neutral”. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 24 by Piper Jaffray. Bank of America maintained the shares of GPN in report on Wednesday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, February 15. On Friday, February 16 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, January 9.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 21 insider sales for $13.56 million activity. The insider BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR sold 3,000 shares worth $352,020. SILBERSTEIN ALAN M sold $81,725 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) on Monday, October 15. Another trade for 15,156 shares valued at $1.90 million was made by Sacchi Guido Francesco on Tuesday, September 4. $7.38M worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares were sold by Bready Cameron M. Green David Lawrence had sold 9,212 shares worth $1.18 million on Thursday, September 13.

More recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guggenheim sees good Q4 for payments firms on healthy holiday spend – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on November 24, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Middleby, Just Energy Group, Global Payments, VAREX IMAGING, ABIOMED, and SolarEdge Technologies â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold GPN shares while 152 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 147.41 million shares or 0.24% less from 147.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 94,360 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. 4,615 were accumulated by Hrt Fin Llc. Burney Communications invested in 19,278 shares. Tt accumulated 36,441 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.03% or 32,906 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs has 0.05% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 1,268 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 730,587 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 57,203 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Alkeon Capital Lc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 999,356 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 10,800 shares. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 1,718 shares. Pnc Financial Incorporated reported 9,231 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Raymond James & Assoc reported 41,579 shares.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $548.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,404 shares to 90,576 shares, valued at $26.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 27,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,757 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV).