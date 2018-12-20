Horan Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7288.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc bought 43,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,035 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.97M, up from 596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $96.75. About 1.41M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 21/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Participation in RBC and JP Morgan Energy Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Lithium Giant SQM Surge on Takeover Talk a Misread: JPMorgan; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Shuffles Cash Equities Leaders With Rise of Electronic; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN MARCH CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.65% :10239Z US; 06/04/2018 – JP Morgan says it knew ex-minister linked to firm in Nigeria oilfield deal; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 10/05/2018 – Jeld-Wen Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 229.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 10,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $793,000, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 22,133 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.97% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Friday, January 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 10 by Wells Fargo. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 6. The company was maintained on Friday, August 18 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 3 with “Overweight”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 28 by Vining Sparks. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 28. Bruyette & Woods” upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $77 target in Monday, August 17 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, September 9. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, July 17.

Horan Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $224.00M and $155.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 8,236 shares to 4,935 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hap Trading Limited reported 13,214 shares. Peoples reported 16,975 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Company has 7.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Burt Wealth Advisors invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Macquarie owns 0.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 805,508 shares. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Condor Capital Mngmt reported 14,268 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Fin holds 2.37% or 430,320 shares. Vantage Invest Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 6.79% or 956,044 shares in its portfolio. Oz Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.61% or 982,965 shares. Alpha Windward Lc owns 5,612 shares. California-based Fundx Investment Group Inc Ltd Co has invested 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 3,581 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. Another trade for 1,150 shares valued at $125,281 was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Among 17 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners had 62 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, January 11. The rating was initiated by Raymond James on Thursday, April 21 with “Outperform”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of PSXP in report on Tuesday, October 17 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Sunday, October 29 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, November 2 by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $61 target in Tuesday, March 13 report. The company was maintained on Sunday, October 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Sunday, February 4 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, August 24 to “Neutral”.