JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) is expected to pay $0.80 on Jan 31, 2019. (NYSE:JPM) shareholders before Jan 3, 2019 will receive the $0.80 dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co's current price of $97.29 translates into 0.82% yield. JPMorgan Chase & Co's dividend has Jan 4, 2019 as record date. Dec 11, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $97.29. About 28.77 million shares traded or 70.18% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) stake by 23.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc acquired 1.82 million shares as Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY)'s stock declined 10.38%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 9.52 million shares with $196.40 million value, up from 7.69 million last quarter. Realogy Holdings Corporation now has $1.91B valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 2.73M shares traded or 9.36% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 33.08% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.08% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, July 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $118 target. The rating was upgraded by DZ Bank on Thursday, July 19 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 26 by Citigroup.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $323.48 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. It has a 12.08 P/E ratio. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment services and products to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. Shares for $125,281 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Friday, October 19. Smith Gordon also sold $3.50M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "JPMorgan Chase & Co. declares $0.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on December 11, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 115,667 shares. Sit Assoc has invested 1.56% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Keating Investment Counselors reported 6,784 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Steinberg Asset Management stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hexavest Inc owns 709,660 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.04% or 54,316 shares in its portfolio. E&G L P reported 43,800 shares. Sun Life Finance Incorporated has 9,253 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.99% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Ltd Liability Com, Maine-based fund reported 4,963 shares. Moreover, Northstar Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Huntington Bank & Trust, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.77 million shares. Cannell Peter B And has 0.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gyroscope Capital Group Inc Lc holds 0.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,366 shares. Cibc Ww has invested 1.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Realogy: Little Upside For Investors – Seeking Alpha" on December 07, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.59, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 30 investors sold RLGY shares while 51 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 155.90 million shares or 2.02% more from 152.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Patten Grp holds 0% or 275 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 37,818 shares. Old National Bank In accumulated 26,652 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Millennium Limited Liability Corp reported 910,908 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% stake. Thompson Inv Management has 23,700 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 48,110 are owned by Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 29,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parametric Associate Limited Liability holds 0% or 231,045 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Numerixs reported 25,400 shares. Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 0.01% or 79,980 shares. 2.50 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased Alphabet Inc. Cl C stake by 87,443 shares to 386,451 valued at $461.22 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced C stake by 107,219 shares and now owns 4.62M shares. Allergan Plc was reduced too.