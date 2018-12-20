Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase& Co (JPM) by 0.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 4,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 456,589 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $51.52 million, up from 452,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase& Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $97.46. About 18.87 million shares traded or 11.64% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS BEEN OUTPACING INDUSTRY ON CONSUMER DEPOSIT GROWTH WHILE ATTRACTING SIGNIFICANT NET NEW MONEY AND GROWING CLIENT INVESTMENT ASSETS; 21/03/2018 – Finance Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 23/03/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP SBLK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 11/04/2018 – LVMH LVMH.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 280 FROM EUR 275; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Noninterest Revenue Growth About 7%, Market Dependent; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Says Markets Have Been Pretty Complacent About Italy (Video); 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Jury Loss Could Get Much Smaller — Barrons.com

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 60.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 30,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $592,000, down from 50,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 1.34M shares traded or 37.88% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 9.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI)

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, August 12. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Wednesday, April 26. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Monday, January 18 report. Jefferies maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Wednesday, February 24 with “Buy” rating. Sandler O’Neill downgraded the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, October 6 to “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Friday, July 14 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 5 report. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.66% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 18.45 million shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. 10 has invested 3.47% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 75,060 were reported by Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hendley And holds 3.86% or 69,615 shares. Bangor State Bank has 0.73% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 34,925 shares. Gam Holding Ag invested 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Granite Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aviance Capital Ltd Liability owns 36,405 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Central Asset Investments & Holding (Hk) Limited owns 60,820 shares or 7.8% of their US portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,191 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rench Wealth Mgmt has invested 3.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Van Eck Assoc Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gyroscope Mgmt Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 5,854 shares to 5,687 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Curr Hed Msci Eafe Etf (HEFA) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434,027 shares, and cut its stake in Dfa Us Large Cap Value Fund (DFLVX).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase: Packing My Bags – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Declares Quarterly Coupon on Alerian MLP Index ETN – Business Wire” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JPMorgan (JPM) call put ratio 1.3 calls to 1 put with focus on ATM January 100 calls and puts into FOMC – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “SoftBank’s investors peeved over ‘money-losing’ WeWork – New York Business Journal” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. The insider Smith Gordon sold 30,725 shares worth $3.50 million.

Among 11 analysts covering Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Weingarten Realty Investors had 30 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) on Monday, October 30 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Boenning \u0026 Scattergood to “Neutral” on Thursday, December 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 24 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 9 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 22 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 10 by JP Morgan. The stock of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 28. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 22 by SunTrust. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 18 by UBS. The stock of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 21 by Robert W. Baird.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $754.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 18,369 shares to 135,778 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

More notable recent Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Weingarten Realty Investors Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – Business Wire” on June 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weingarten Realty: NAV Discount Is No More – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “5% Dividend Yield, Easily Covered, Great Transformation – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2018. More interesting news about Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) CEO Drew Alexander on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Lennar planning apartments near Washington Corridor in Houston – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $7.05 million activity. $3.16 million worth of stock was sold by RICHTER STEPHEN C on Thursday, August 16.

Analysts await Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. WRI’s profit will be $75.27 million for 10.76 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Weingarten Realty Investors for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.