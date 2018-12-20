Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kapstone Paper & Packaging C (KS) by 36.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 893,745 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.27 million, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Kapstone Paper & Packaging C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $34.95 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.62 million shares traded or 2275.55% up from the average. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE:KS) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KS News: 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits KapStone Paper; 14/05/2018 – Water Island Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in KapStone Paper; 18/04/2018 – KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING – “DEMAND FOR CONTAINERBOARD, CORRUGATED BOXES, AND KRAFT PAPER IS STRONG”; 16/04/2018 – KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING – WESTROCK DEAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF QUARTER ENDING SEPT. 30, 2018 OR DURING FOLLOWING QUARTER; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: KAPSTONE PAPER 1Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 38C; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 2% Position in KapStone Paper; 11/05/2018 – Alpine Associates Buys New 1.4% Position in KapStone Paper; 19/04/2018 – DJ KapStone Paper and Packaging Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KS); 18/04/2018 – KapStone Paper Pack 1Q EPS 33c; 15/05/2018 – Sandell Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in KapStone Paper

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 1.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 220,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 19.52M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $420.51 million, down from 19.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 14.98M shares traded or 24.55% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has risen 22.93% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceutical: FDA Requests Additional Clinical Study for Generic Advair; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 03/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS; 07/03/2018 – Million Dollar Asterisk Could Hurt Teva as It Sells Junk Bonds; 22/03/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED SAYS HEALTH CANADA APPROVED ITS APPLICATION FOR (C)ACT METHYLPHENIDATE ER TABLETS; 05/04/2018 – EGALET SAYS FILED PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST TEVA USA; 23/05/2018 – TEVA CONFIRMS SEPT. PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Tivity Health, and Marine Products Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teva: It Will Get Worse – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Time To Connect The Dots – Seeking Alpha” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Stock Still Is a Deep Value Play – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Who Blinks First, Teva Or Histadrut? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2018.

Among 35 analysts covering Teva Pharma (NYSE:TEVA), 8 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Teva Pharma had 170 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by Mizuho. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, February 9 by Leerink Swann. The rating was downgraded by BTIG Research on Thursday, January 18 to “Neutral”. As per Friday, August 4, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of TEVA in report on Monday, August 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 14. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Neutral” on Friday, April 7. Leerink Swann maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, January 26 report. On Friday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, August 4 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 41.76% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $1.32B for 7.46 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.19% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Kapstone Paper And Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 12% are positive. Kapstone Paper And Packaging Corp. had 58 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America initiated the shares of KS in report on Wednesday, April 6 with “Underperform” rating. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE:KS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, November 21 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Thursday, February 8. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Underperform” on Monday, January 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE:KS) rating on Friday, August 18. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $28.0 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE:KS) rating on Friday, October 27. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $26 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 7 by Bernstein.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forest City Rlty Tr Inc by 3.60M shares to 3.77 million shares, valued at $94.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cobiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ) by 302,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nii Hldgs Inc.

Another recent and important KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE:KS) news was published by Gurufocus.com which published an article titled: “6 Cheap Stocks With Growing Book Value – GuruFocus.com” on December 19, 2018.