Riverpoint Capital Management Llc decreased Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) stake by 42.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Riverpoint Capital Management Llc sold 8,784 shares as Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS)’s stock declined 22.06%. The Riverpoint Capital Management Llc holds 12,058 shares with $631,000 value, down from 20,842 last quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Sec In now has $5.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 2.63 million shares traded or 13.52% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 37.24% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re

Karp Capital Management Corp increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 90.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired 8,925 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Karp Capital Management Corp holds 18,800 shares with $3.10M value, up from 9,875 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $347.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.1. About 20.92M shares traded or 0.21% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder

Among 13 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 19 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 13 by M Partners. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, August 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 24 by Nomura. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, November 5. The company was maintained on Monday, November 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, August 16 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 10 with “Strong Buy”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 12 by UBS. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, August 24 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FBHS shares while 153 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.32 million shares or 2.66% more from 114.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Qs Limited Company has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Cap Guardian Tru holds 0% or 1,057 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,650 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 23,700 shares stake. Engines Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). California-based Aperio Grp Ltd has invested 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Md Sass Investors Services has invested 3.43% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Cadence Capital Management Limited Company holds 0.01% or 4,762 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 10,369 shares. Valicenti Advisory Service invested in 58,957 shares or 1.34% of the stock. S Muoio Co Limited Liability invested in 0.22% or 9,591 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 71,923 shares in its portfolio. 70,152 are owned by Tower Bridge Advsr. Wellington Shields Management accumulated 29,000 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $134.33 million for 10.00 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBHS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Fortune Brands had 7 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) rating on Monday, June 25. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $7300 target. Bank of America downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) on Friday, August 10 to “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Goldman Sachs. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) rating on Tuesday, December 18. Loop Capital has “Hold” rating and $40 target. Longbow downgraded the shares of FBHS in report on Friday, October 12 to “Neutral” rating. Nomura maintained Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) on Friday, October 26 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Thursday, September 6 with “Outperform”.

Riverpoint Capital Management Llc increased Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 6,903 shares to 138,991 valued at $6.75 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 4,306 shares and now owns 70,716 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.