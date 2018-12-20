Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased Enbridge Energy Partners LP (EEP) stake by 7.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 127,600 shares as Enbridge Energy Partners LP (EEP)’s stock declined 8.08%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 1.56M shares with $17.10M value, down from 1.68 million last quarter. Enbridge Energy Partners LP now has $4.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 54.65 million shares traded or 1204.66% up from the average. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) has declined 26.03% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical EEP News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Cuts 2018 Total Distribution Coverage View to About 1.0x From About 1.15x; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q EPU 15C; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits

PHX ENERGY SERVICES CORP ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had an increase of 400% in short interest. PHXHF’s SI was 2,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 400% from 500 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 13 days are for PHX ENERGY SERVICES CORP ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:PHXHF)’s short sellers to cover PHXHF’s short positions. It closed at $1.955 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas producing companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, and the Russian Federation. The company has market cap of $117.54 million. The firm offers Velocity Real-Time, E-360 measurement while drilling , P-360 positive pulse MWD, 360 resistivity while drilling, and 360 clear vision MWD systems, as well as performance drilling motor rental services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides survey management, gyro surveying, and streaming services, as well as Web remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold EEP shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 134.38 million shares or 5.78% more from 127.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 155,320 are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. Fincl Serv accumulated 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP). Whittier Tru Co reported 0% in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP). Valley National Advisers Inc reported 500 shares. Van Eck Assocs invested in 63,304 shares. Advsrs Ok stated it has 0.01% in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP). Clifford Swan Counsel Limited has invested 0.01% in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP). Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP). M&T Savings Bank Corp accumulated 0.01% or 91,925 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) for 81,700 shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP). Zimmer Prns Lp owns 378,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP).

Analysts await Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. EEP’s profit will be $73.61M for 15.34 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased Kayne Anderson Mlp Invt (NYSE:KYN) stake by 17,719 shares to 303,740 valued at $5.42 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Enbridge Energy Management L (NYSE:EEQ) stake by 267,473 shares and now owns 8.40M shares. Enlink Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENLK) was raised too.