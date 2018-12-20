Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 10.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 6,796 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Keating Investment Counselors Inc holds 60,929 shares with $8.42M value, down from 67,725 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $342.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $127.85. About 721,774 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in)

Nexstar Media Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:NXST) had a decrease of 19.98% in short interest. NXST’s SI was 3.30M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 19.98% from 4.12 million shares previously. With 732,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Nexstar Media Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:NXST)’s short sellers to cover NXST’s short positions. The SI to Nexstar Media Group Inc – Class A’s float is 7.98%. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.82. About 27,565 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 17.39% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 20 investors sold Nexstar Media Group, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 47.89 million shares or 4.42% less from 50.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 122,013 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 28,818 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 159,844 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 5,987 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 5,757 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 2,832 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 309,942 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 27,704 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Pinnacle Ltd invested 0.2% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa accumulated 202,589 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc owns 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 129,370 shares. 1.86M were reported by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Pitcairn Com stated it has 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Connecticut-based Frontfour Cap Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.31% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $3.85 million activity. Another trade for 17,738 shares valued at $1.47M was sold by Russell Blake. The insider HOPKINS KEITH P. sold $130,570. On Wednesday, June 27 JONES BRIAN sold $170,152 worth of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 2,238 shares. ALFORD ANDREW also sold $82,300 worth of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) on Monday, August 27. RYDER ELIZABETH sold 4,987 shares worth $403,949. $145,137 worth of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) shares were sold by Davis Douglas. McNabb Lisbeth also sold $112,980 worth of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nexstar Media Group had 4 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, September 6. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Tuesday, December 11. FBR Capital maintained the shares of NXST in report on Tuesday, December 18 with “Buy” rating.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.83 billion. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. It has a 6.39 P/E ratio. The firm offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Argent Trust Company reported 124,188 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth Inc invested in 0.1% or 1,778 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii owns 94,188 shares for 1% of their portfolio. 4,253 are owned by Cim Inv Mangement. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd holds 0.01% or 8,360 shares. Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership accumulated 5,100 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd holds 2.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 31,842 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 1.39M shares. Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.62 million shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated has invested 1.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,662 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mngmt reported 64,143 shares. Gyroscope Mgmt Grp Inc Limited owns 0.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,091 shares. Caz Invs Lp has invested 2.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 1.29% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 45,500 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, October 22 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.39 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.