New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 2.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 9,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 344,284 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.11 million, up from 334,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 3.41 million shares traded or 28.29% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 10.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K); 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Snacks Lift Kellogg Sales; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 994 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,745 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.00 million, down from 11,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $8.51 during the last trading session, reaching $319.55. About 4.87 million shares traded or 15.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/03/2018 – Investing.com: Boeing says Israel may opt for Chinooks over Sikorsky choppers; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 23/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS PROGRESSING, NO SETBACKS: BRAZIL DEF. MIN; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LAUNCHED FRESH TENDER PROCESS FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.35 million activity. Sands Diana L sold $1.75M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, October 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 earnings per share, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56 billion for 17.71 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45 million and $113.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,475 shares to 26,351 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $42.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8,200 shares to 205,886 shares, valued at $22.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 132,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold K shares while 204 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 293.93 million shares or 2.96% less from 302.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $67.76 million activity. Shares for $508,954 were bought by Khan Fareed A on Tuesday, November 20. 17,825 shares valued at $1.10 million were bought by CAHILLANE STEVEN A on Monday, November 19.

Among 27 analysts covering Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), 9 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kellogg Company had 95 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.