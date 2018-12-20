Kepos Capital Lp decreased Align Technology Inc (ALGN) stake by 86.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp sold 6,853 shares as Align Technology Inc (ALGN)’s stock declined 42.19%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 1,067 shares with $417,000 value, down from 7,920 last quarter. Align Technology Inc now has $15.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $198.95. About 1.37M shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 10.24% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018

Perrigo Company Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:PRGO) had a decrease of 11.04% in short interest. PRGO’s SI was 7.06M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 11.04% from 7.93 million shares previously. With 2.21M avg volume, 3 days are for Perrigo Company Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:PRGO)’s short sellers to cover PRGO’s short positions. The SI to Perrigo Company Plc Ordinary Shares’s float is 5.61%. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 1.04 million shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 29.00% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/04/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LAUNCH OF STORE BRAND OMEPRAZOLE DELAYED RELEASE ORALLY DISINTEGRATING TABLETS 20MG; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PROMIUS PHARMA LLC INITIATED PATENT LITIGATION ON MAY 22, 2018 IN COURT; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC ULTRAVATE LOTION; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO NO LONGER EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE 2018 BENEFIT OF 9C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.0 BLN TO $5.1 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms First to File Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Ultravate(R) Lotion, 0.05%; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Doesn’t Expect to Meet Goal of Launching Generic of ProAir in 4Q; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO CONFIRMS FIRST TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC VER; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%); 11/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC PROAIR IN 4Q

Among 8 analysts covering Perrigo Co (NYSE:PRGO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Perrigo Co had 8 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Argus Research. Deutsche Bank downgraded Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) rating on Friday, August 10. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $78 target. Berenberg downgraded the shares of PRGO in report on Tuesday, November 13 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 21 by Wells Fargo. Goldman Sachs downgraded Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) on Thursday, July 12 to “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, August 10.

Perrigo Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes over-the-counter consumer goods and pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.14 billion. It offers OTC products in various categories, including cough, cold, allergy and sinus, analgesic, gastrointestinal, smoking cessation, infant formula and food, animal health, diagnostic products, natural health and vitamins, personal care and derma-therapeutics, lifestyle, and anti-parasite; consumer healthcare products; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements. It has a 59.56 P/E ratio. The firm also provides generic and specialty pharmaceutical prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, powders, controlled substances, injectables, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.51, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 44 investors sold Perrigo Company plc shares while 135 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 110.26 million shares or 4.27% more from 105.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Co holds 0.01% or 1,485 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 38,935 shares. Tower Research (Trc) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Lpl Ltd Com holds 0% or 10,278 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 28,728 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 27,000 were accumulated by Apg Asset Nv. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.03% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Acadian Asset Management Lc has 103 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank has 0.03% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 16,154 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 57,240 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 128,511 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 218,848 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 44,120 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 8,396 shares.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $28.36 million activity. 5,000 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares with value of $1.12 million were sold by Kolli Sreelakshmi. 3,895 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares with value of $1.50M were sold by Beard Simon. LACOB JOSEPH sold 10,000 shares worth $3.82M. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $1.27 million was made by Thaler Warren S on Thursday, August 23. Puco Christopher C. sold $1.99M worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Friday, November 30. Pascaud Raphael had sold 10,500 shares worth $3.79M on Thursday, August 23. 25,000 shares were sold by HOGAN JOSEPH M, worth $9.19M on Tuesday, August 14.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, down 2.52% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $92.78M for 42.88 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.45% negative EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp increased Gty Technology Holdings Inc/Cayman Islands stake by 1.79M shares to 2.79 million valued at $3.49 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) stake by 175,800 shares and now owns 308,789 shares. Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) was raised too.