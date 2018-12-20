Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 9.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 5,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,952 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.94 million, up from 54,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 2.06 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 4.32% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 5.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 251,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.56 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $122.52M, down from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $22.94. About 1.04M shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has declined 19.76% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 06/03/2018 NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and lncoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2368 – 2018-03-07; 01/05/2018 – NCR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 65C, EST. 75C; 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN & CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 REVENUE OF 6.91 BLN NAIRA VS 7.06 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 1Q and Full Yr Fincl Guidance; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS MATTER DISMISSED W/ COSTS VS NCR; 14/03/2018 – M2 Presswire: NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series to Transform Banking Services in South Africa; Breakthrough ATM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 34 investors sold ROST shares while 249 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 310.89 million shares or 1.50% less from 315.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oakworth Cap Inc accumulated 353 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust holds 5,262 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited owns 83,798 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Partners holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 22,634 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co owns 8,666 shares. Ranger Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Personal Advsrs holds 12,320 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Korea-based Korea Inv has invested 0.08% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Bb&T Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Oppenheimer & reported 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Livingston Grp Asset Management Company (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). South Texas Money Mngmt Limited reported 4,048 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.09% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 91,318 shares. Btc Capital owns 41,588 shares.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc/Fund Parent by 25,800 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $74.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,513 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.87 million activity. Another trade for 175,769 shares valued at $15.22 million was made by FASSIO JAMES S on Thursday, June 21. 20,000 shares were sold by RENTLER BARBARA, worth $1.90 million on Friday, October 12.

Among 33 analysts covering Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), 21 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Ross Stores Inc. had 110 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 17. Credit Suisse maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) rating on Wednesday, August 2. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $6400 target. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) earned “Market Perform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Wednesday, March 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, March 7. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, May 11 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Wednesday, March 7. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 18 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, August 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 17 by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, August 24.

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 9.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NCR’s profit will be $98.12 million for 6.91 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.10% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering NCR (NYSE:NCR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. NCR had 38 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 25 by Northcoast. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, March 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Perform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Oppenheimer. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of NCR in report on Monday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, December 18. The rating was initiated by Jefferies with “Overweight” on Friday, December 18. As per Tuesday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 20.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,064 shares to 4.00M shares, valued at $534.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 895,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.