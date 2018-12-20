Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Mkts initiated coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum (NYSE:BRY) in an analyst note released on Thursday morning, Octafinance.com reports. The financial firm set “Sector Weight” rating on BRY stock.

Among 8 analysts covering Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Edgewell Personal Care had 11 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 14. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of EPC in report on Wednesday, November 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, August 8. The company was maintained on Friday, June 29 by Citigroup. The stock of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 9. Bank of America maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $50 target in Monday, July 16 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, October 17 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 9 by Societe Generale. As per Thursday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. See Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) latest ratings:

Analysts await Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) to report earnings on February, 6. BRY’s profit will be $39.19M for 4.55 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Berry Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Berry Petroleum Announces Share Repurchase Program Nasdaq:BRY – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Which Energy Stocks are Insiders Buying Like Crazy? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Berry Petroleum Announces Filing of Shelf Registration Statement – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Berry Petroleum Sells Non-Core East Texas Natural Gas Assets – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Offer Over 50% Upside Potential, Goldman Sachs Says In Bullish Initiation – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2018.

Berry Petroleum Corporation, an independent upstream energy company, engages in the development and production of conventional oil reserves located in the western United States. The company has market cap of $713.56 million. The company's properties are located in the San Joaquin and Ventura basins, California; Uinta basin, Utah; Piceance basin, Colorado; and east Texas. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 3,601 net producing wells.

The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 40,235 shares traded. Berry Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:BRY) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Eaton Vance, IDT, Hemispherx BioPharma, Edgewell Personal Care, Rockwell Medical, and Avadel Pharmaceuticals â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edgewell Personal Care on watch after soft guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “McDermott (MDR) Secures EPC Contract for CB&I Storage Tanks by Nan Ya Plastics Corporation – StreetInsider.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edgewell Personal Care Could Be Acquired Soon – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Both Energizer and Spectrum Brands Shares Fell 24% Last Month – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 60,546 shares traded. Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) has declined 27.74% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EPC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Edgewell Personal Care Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPC); 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Tropic® Launches New Sun Care Products Designed To Protect And Nourish Skin During And After Sun Exposure; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Project Fuel Restructuring Charges of About $40M; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Edgewell; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care 2Q EPS $1.20; 01/05/2018 – Stayfree And Jenny Mollen Aren’t Holding Back On Periods And Pee; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 EPS $2.70-EPS $2.90; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Net Sales Down About 50 Basis Points, Organic Net Sales Down 3%; 14/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Announces the Appointment of Marisa lasenza as Chief Legal Officer; 03/05/2018 – Edgewell Personal Care Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-24%