KeyBanc Capital Mkts Positive On Yelp (YELP); Oncocyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shorts Down By 7.43%

Oncocyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) had a decrease of 7.43% in short interest. OCX’s SI was 400,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 7.43% from 432,300 shares previously. With 20,200 avg volume, 20 days are for Oncocyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s short sellers to cover OCX’s short positions. The SI to Oncocyte Corporation’s float is 4.74%. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 602 shares traded. OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) has declined 69.90% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OCX News: 02/04/2018 – OncoCyte Files Patents for 190 Newly ldentified Novel Lung Cancer Biomarkers; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – ONCOCYTE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED WAYS THAT POTENTIALLY MAY ENHANCE LUNG CANCER SIGNAL IDENTIFIED BY DETERMAVU; 03/04/2018 – ONCOCYTE – APPOINTMENT OF ANDREWS BRINGS NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO SEVEN AND NUMBER OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO FOUR; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – CO IS ACTIVELY EVALUATING ALTERNATIVE ASSAY PLATFORMS FOR USE WITH MOLECULAR BIOLOGY DIAGNOSTIC TESTING; 03/04/2018 – OncoCyte: Ronnie Andrews Appointed to Board; 02/04/2018 – OncoCyte Names Cavan Redmond Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Leading Molecular Diagnostics Executive Ronnie Andrews Appointed to OncoCyte’s Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 08/03/2018 OncoCyte Announces Initial Results of DetermaVu™ Feasibility on New Platforms; Enhancements May Increase Lung Cancer Diagnost; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE – CO EXTENDING EVALUATION OF COMMERCIAL MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC PLATFORMS BY DOING A FOLLOW-ON STUDY UTILIZING LARGER SET OF CLINICAL SAMPLES

KeyBanc Capital Mkts has initiated coverage on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in analysts note sent to investors and clients on 20 December. The financial firm issued “Sector Weight” rating on YELP stock.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 283,177 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 12.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 24/04/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 9 Days; 16/04/2018 – Full transcript: Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.”; 22/05/2018 – Yelp Reactivates Google Antitrust Complaint In EU — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q NET REV. $223M, EST. $220.2M; 21/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw & Co. Discloses 5.1% Stake In Yelp — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 7; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Adj EBITDA $33M; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files EU complaint over Google dominance; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N FY2018 REV VIEW $953.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 sales for $14.16 million activity. The insider Stoppelman Jeremy sold $520,000. Donaker Geoffrey L sold $181,261 worth of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) on Tuesday, October 9. 10,500 shares valued at $442,779 were sold by Nachman Joseph R on Wednesday, June 20. Ramsay Alan sold $198,252 worth of stock.

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 222.22% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. YELP’s profit will be $9.14M for 76.89 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Yelp (NYSE:YELP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Yelp has $60 highest and $35 lowest target. $45.86’s average target is 35.56% above currents $33.83 stock price. Yelp had 9 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, November 9. On Thursday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 9 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, November 9. Raymond James downgraded the shares of YELP in report on Friday, November 9 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 9. SunTrust downgraded the shares of YELP in report on Friday, November 9 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 9 by Jefferies.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. The Company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. It has a 18.51 P/E ratio. The firm provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 28 investors sold Yelp Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 65.88 million shares or 1.22% less from 66.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 116,293 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,978 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Guggenheim Capital Llc accumulated 21,362 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 28,735 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability reported 0.28% stake. Bancshares Of America Corporation De accumulated 383,229 shares. Schroder Invest Management accumulated 280,374 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 248,067 are owned by Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Co. Calamos Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 5,870 shares. Architects has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spark Inv Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 34,500 shares. Century holds 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) or 33,470 shares. Fine Cap Prtn Lp accumulated 116,586 shares. Par Cap Mgmt has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).