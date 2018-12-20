The research firm KeyBanc Capital Mkts has has begun coverage on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock, rating it “Overweight”. This was sent to investors in a research report on Thursday morning.

Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) had a decrease of 0.56% in short interest. OGE’s SI was 3.46M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.56% from 3.48 million shares previously. With 2.02 million avg volume, 2 days are for Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE)’s short sellers to cover OGE’s short positions. The SI to Oge Energy Corp’s float is 1.74%. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.8. About 176,654 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 17.72% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.72% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M

Among 5 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. OGE Energy had 5 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, November 19 report. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Monday, August 13. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Tuesday, November 27. On Monday, June 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Hold”.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services well-known provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company has market cap of $7.95 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. It has a 11.96 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold OGE Energy Corp. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 120.67 million shares or 0.31% less from 121.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) or 683,995 shares. Essex Finance Inc reported 6,920 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 35,350 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. American Century Companies has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Aqr Cap Management Lc invested in 466,285 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh holds 0.04% or 7,200 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 90,097 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Mellon has invested 0.04% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Qs Investors Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.88 million shares. 55,000 were accumulated by Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. 450 are held by North Star Inv.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $97,372 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $395,000 was sold by Horn Patricia D. On Tuesday, August 14 the insider Peace Jerry A sold $92,252. BOZICH FRANK A had bought 10,000 shares worth $389,880 on Wednesday, November 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 36 investors sold Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 107.00 million shares or 8.09% more from 98.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Janney Management Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 62,238 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 10,710 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Korea-based Korea Invest Corp has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cambrian Capital L P has 18,361 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 72,467 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smithfield invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Psagot Inv House reported 18,203 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 0.01% or 895 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 80 were accumulated by Johnson Group Incorporated. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 11,614 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toth Advisory Corporation accumulated 170 shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 50,469 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $1.69 million activity. 5,000 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares with value of $638,183 were sold by Molnar Paul. Pantermuehl Russell sold $133,438 worth of stock or 1,032 shares. On Wednesday, June 20 Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes sold $106,876 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 832 shares. Shares for $644,250 were sold by Hollis Michael L. on Monday, July 16.

Among 11 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Diamondback Energy has $18900 highest and $153 lowest target. $172.56’s average target is 89.11% above currents $91.25 stock price. Diamondback Energy had 15 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, September 28. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Wednesday, August 15 to “Market Perform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Sunday, November 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $18900 target. The company was maintained on Friday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group on Monday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 16 with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, November 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Wednesday, September 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $168 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, December 11. The rating was reinitiated by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 24.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $14.97 billion. The Company’s activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. It has a 13.86 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

