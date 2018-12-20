KeyBanc analyst has initiated coverage with a “Overweight” rating on PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) today and set a price target of $40. The company’s shares opened today at 0.

NOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:NNUP) had an increase of 116.67% in short interest. NNUP’s SI was 1,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 116.67% from 600 shares previously. The stock increased 9.05% or $0.0036 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0434. About shares traded. Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. develops and distributes document security products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.54 million. The firm also licenses its patented reactive ink technologies for the entertainment and toy, and document and product authentication markets. It has a 1.5 P/E ratio. It offers removable dyes and plastic pen caps for children's activity products applications, such as coloring books without crayons or restaurant place mats, educational instruction books, and testing review manuals; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value comprising merchandise receipts, checks, travelers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labeling and packaging.

Among 6 analysts covering PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PDC Energy has $86 highest and $72 lowest target. $78’s average target is 166.58% above currents $29.26 stock price. PDC Energy had 6 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $72 target in Monday, July 23 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 7 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 9 by Stifel Nicolaus.

The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 1.26 million shares traded or 2.59% up from the average. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 22.49% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.70, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PDC Energy, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 66.19 million shares or 0.06% more from 66.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 220.83% or $0.53 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PDCE’s profit will be $50.89M for 9.50 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by PDC Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.42% EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $917,332 activity. $89,115 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares were sold by BROOKMAN BARTON R JR. Shares for $119,115 were sold by Lauck Lance. REASONER SCOTT J had sold 1,341 shares worth $67,627 on Monday, October 15. $28,047 worth of stock was sold by PARKE DAVID C on Tuesday, November 13. On Wednesday, August 29 the insider SWOVELAND JEFFREY C sold $224,680.

