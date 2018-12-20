Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Facebook Inc Com (FB) by 20.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 2,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,320 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.36M, up from 11,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Facebook Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 40.03M shares traded or 54.32% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Moving target Facebook hearings show […]; 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica For at least one day, Facebook might be able to get out from under its Cambridge Analytica shadow; 18/03/2018 – U.K. Alleges Facebook-Linked Data Firm CEO Made False Statements; 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova, Facebook’s Sandberg Spoke by Phone Thursday Evening; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Faulted by Judge for `Troubling Theme’ in Privacy Case; 28/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned again by UK lawmakers to give evidence on data scandal; 10/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues his testimony before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 07/03/2018 – Facebook ad costs spiked higher after a big change to its News Feed algorithm:; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook really hasn’t been hurt by Cambridge Analytica scandal; 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 24.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.67 million, down from 112,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 13.76M shares traded or 7.22% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 18.95% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on January, 17 before the open. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 30.56% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KEY’s profit will be $486.22M for 7.63 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold KEY shares while 214 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 792.69 million shares or 1.45% less from 804.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 64,765 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Bp Pcl holds 122,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Geode Capital Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Destination Wealth invested in 124 shares. Everence Mgmt stated it has 30,658 shares. Strategic Wealth Grp Inc Lc accumulated 11,530 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 294,693 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd has 1.20M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. M&R Capital Mngmt stated it has 4,622 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. James Investment Rech holds 0.01% or 7,405 shares in its portfolio. 1.90 million were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Lourd Lc invested in 23,952 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 839,386 shares.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $6.36 million activity. Shares for $182,600 were bought by MOONEY BETH E. Highsmith Carlton L also sold $127,910 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Friday, November 2. Shares for $572,105 were sold by Evans Trina M on Monday, July 23. Schosser Douglas M sold 6,048 shares worth $129,972. The insider Dallas H James bought $199,984. 288,546 shares were sold by Gorman Christopher M., worth $6.00 million.

Among 36 analysts covering Keycorp (NYSE:KEY), 24 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Keycorp had 122 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, October 7. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of KEY in report on Friday, July 21 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $21 target in Friday, October 19 report. FBR Capital maintained the shares of KEY in report on Thursday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Susquehanna. On Monday, November 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research to “Hold”. Nomura maintained KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Friday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, October 16 report.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “KeyCorp (KEY) option implied volatility elevated into FOMC rate decision – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Technologies Submits Industry’s First 5G TTCN-3 Conformance Test Case to 3GPP RAN 5 for 5G NR Device Certification – Business Wire” published on December 20, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “KeyCorp (KEY) call put ratio 1 call to 2.4 puts with focus on January 15 puts into FOMC decision – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What Are DowDuPont’s Key Sources Of Revenue? – Forbes” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Key Charts Say The Clock Is Now Ticking For Shopify Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 75 sales for $1.73 billion activity. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $10.77M worth of stock or 61,103 shares. $94.53 million worth of stock was sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Monday, June 25. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.88 million was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $120,000 was sold by Stretch Colin. The insider Taylor Susan J.S. sold $294,835. Schroepfer Michael Todd also sold $6.33 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 18 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 13 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Monday, July 17 with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 27. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18000 target in Tuesday, June 20 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, July 21 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.