Alleghany Corp decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 16.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Alleghany Corp sold 83,000 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock declined 2.15%. The Alleghany Corp holds 407,000 shares with $23.54M value, down from 490,000 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $35.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 838,964 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.45% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 14/05/2018 – DAL: PERSIAN GULF AIR SUBSIDIES BIGGEST THREAT TO U.S. CARRIERS; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – DELTA’S NORTHEAST OPERATION BACK ON TRACK FOLLOWING STORM; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Average Fuel Price $1.98 Per Gallon; 24/05/2018 – Delta Unveils Zac Posen Uniforms With a Taste of `Passport Plum’; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 3.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Keystone Financial Planning Inc acquired 6,874 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Keystone Financial Planning Inc holds 196,012 shares with $9.54M value, up from 189,138 last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $192.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.8. About 5.58M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Com holds 50,454 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 20,948 are held by Dearborn Prns Lc. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Incorporated holds 5.29% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 169,365 shares. Bluefin Trading holds 0.23% or 51,644 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Lc has invested 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 3.82M shares. Strategic Service holds 117,214 shares. Petrus Tru Communication Lta reported 131,703 shares stake. Honeywell Inc owns 1.41% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 511,400 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Llc reported 60,483 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.08% or 6,269 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0.2% or 22,602 shares. Klingenstein Fields Co Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 50,235 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.61% or 6.07M shares in its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cisco Systems had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird initiated Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, November 29 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, November 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $53 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $51 target in Tuesday, September 4 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, December 14 by Nomura. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, August 16 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. $3.24M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by Tan Irving. Kramer Kelly A. sold 70,000 shares worth $3.30M. BHATT PRAT also sold $1.52M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. Goeckeler David sold $1.51 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, June 22. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by WEST STEVEN M. Shares for $196,324 were sold by CHANDLER MARK D on Friday, November 23. Shares for $10.28M were sold by Robbins Charles on Monday, September 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 42 investors sold DAL shares while 336 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 568.12 million shares or 0.05% less from 568.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Assetmark owns 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1,711 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Veritable Lp owns 20,792 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Williams Jones Assoc has invested 0.23% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Mount Vernon Associate Md owns 2.7% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 31,657 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 303,125 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments has 3,010 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Llc has 13,549 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Clearbridge Ltd Liability reported 126,970 shares stake. Baskin Fincl owns 183,853 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Gru Llc accumulated 152,167 shares. Oppenheimer And invested 0.17% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Victory Management owns 73,902 shares. Ironwood Financial Lc holds 0% or 81 shares in its portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 15 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 27 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 12 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, November 28 the stock rating was initiated by Susquehanna with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 13 with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $67 target in Wednesday, October 10 report. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of DAL in report on Friday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 16 with “Overweight”.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 selling transactions for $5.31 million activity. The insider Meynard Craig M sold 1,793 shares worth $97,378. Smith Joanne D sold 4,353 shares worth $250,276. Another trade for 11,391 shares valued at $607,106 was sold by West W Gilbert. EASTER WILLIAM H III also sold $175,419 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares. Bastian Edward H sold $1.93M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Wednesday, August 15. 4,000 shares were bought by Mattson George N, worth $211,460 on Monday, December 17. 25,000 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares with value of $1.29 million were sold by CARP DANIEL A.