Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 5.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 3,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 69,664 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.68 million, up from 65,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 13.60 million shares traded or 120.34% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 33.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,404 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $831,000, down from 5,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $228.36. About 1.67M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $256.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) by 17,120 shares to 22,720 shares, valued at $832,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $3.19 earnings per share, up 14.34% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.79 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 17.90 P/E if the $3.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $195.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox (NYSE:CLX) by 11,517 shares to 1,527 shares, valued at $230,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.